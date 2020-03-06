Exclusive: Volkswagen T-Roc India Spec Details Out

One of the cars at the recently concluded Auto Expo in New Delhi that created the maximum buzz - especially online - was the Volkswagen T-Roc compact SUV. We have already told you a lot about it - since carandbike was the one to break the story first about it even coming to India in the first place, and then also brought you its first drive review. We then also told you about its launch - and so with the car just weeks away from launching - we have more. carandbike has learnt that the VW T-Roc will come to us in a similar spec as what Europe gets as the T-Roc Design.

This is the highest level trim with the 1.5 TSI EVO engine - which is what we are getting. This also means the car we get will not have all-wheel-drive or as VW calls it - 4Motion. The company showcased the R-Line variant at the 2020 Auto Expo which came with the all-wheel drive system and this will not be making its way to India.

The Volkswagen T-Roc will come with the trapezoidal LED DRLs and LED headlamps as standard

But the Indian T-Roc will get some additional features that the European buyer does not get with the Design trim. The most prominent amongst those will be the all-round LED lighting that the car gets as standard. This means LED head and tail lamps, as well as LED daytime running lights or DRLs. In Europe, the Design trim does not get the signature bumper mounted trapezoidal DRLs either.

The T-Roc will be available in only one variant which will be a fully loaded variant

Besides all this we also get some more extra goodies. This includes leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, and a host of driver aids and safety features. Remember the car is coming to us as a completely built import, and so the trim levels will be standard - on one fully loaded variant (as we have also seen with the Tiguan Allspace). 6 airbags will be standard on the Volkswagen T-Roc India spec. The car also gets ABS (anti-lock braking), ESP (electronic stability programme), traction control, MSR (motor slip regulation) and electronic differential lock which is an electronic system that detects wheel spin through the ABS system and then sends the right brake force to the spinning wheels. The reason we are highlighting all this, is that many of these features are only standard on the 1.0 TSI variants of the T-Roc in Europe.

The Volkswagen T-Roc will get the panoramic sunroof as standard

While that engine has been introduced on the new Tiguan Allspace that was just launched in India too, the T-Roc we get will be restricted to the 1.5 TSI. The engine itself delivers 147 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine also boasts ACT or active cylinder technology - which allows the car to shut off the operation of two of the 4 cylinders in regular driving conditions - especially in slower moving or city driving conditions. When the full power is needed, it seamlessly switches to a 4-cylinder operation, and provides the extra power needed, like during highway driving or quick acceleration as experienced when overtaking, for instance. The T-Roc delivers a top speed of 205 kmph, and the does 0-100 kmph in 8.4 seconds.

There will 6 colours on offer when the car launches in India

The VW T-Roc will be available in 6 colour options for the Indian market. 5 of these are two tone so the cars will have a black roof as standard. These are the Curcuma Yellow, Pure White, Ravenna Blue, Energetic Orange, and Indium Grey. The Deep Black Pearl will be a the sole single body coloured variant. While the VW T-Roc is not a very large car, it will be well appointed as you can see. And this is why it will be able to still take on some of the larger compact SUVs in the space, since we expect its pricing to be in the ₹ 18-20 lakh price band. This means it will have to take on the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass, which as mentioned already are larger in size. The car launches in India on March 18 2020.

