Exclusive: Volkswagen T-Roc Bookings In India Cross 300 Mark

Volkswagen India is all set to launch the T-Roc SUV in India on March 18, 2020, but the company has already kickstarted bookings for the car in the country. carandbike can confirm that the bookings for the car have crossed the 300 mark which is a great sign for the T-Roc. Volkswagen India has changed its strategy for the country and is now looking at expanding its SUV portfolio in the country. The company is already bringing 3 SUVs to the country - the Tiguan AllSpace(which has already been launched), the T-Roc and of course the Taigun which will be launched in 2021. It will also launch a 4th SUV very soon but the details of that one are still under wraps. The T-Roc will target the youth with its vibrant look and feel and will be a premium product from the company.

The Volkswagen T-Roc will be made available in 6 colour options

Now we have already driven the global-spec Volkswagen T-Roc and told you all about it. But we now know what the India-spec variant of the T-Roc will come packed with. In our exclusive story we told you that the T-Roc will be a petrol-automatic-only SUV which will feature a 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine which will produce close to 147 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque. The engine also boasts ACT or active cylinder technology - which allows the car to shut off the operation of two of the 4 cylinders in regular driving conditions - especially in slower moving or city driving conditions.

When the full power is needed, it seamlessly switches to a 4-cylinder operation, and provides the extra power needed, like during highway driving or quick acceleration as experienced when overtaking, for instance. The T-Roc delivers a top speed of 205 kmph, and the does 0-100 kmph in 8.4 seconds.

The Volkswagen T-Roc will be available only with a petrol engine

The VW T-Roc will be available in 6 colour options for the Indian market. 5 of these are two tone so the cars will have a black roof as standard. These are the Curcuma Yellow, Pure White, Ravenna Blue, Energetic Orange, and Indium Grey. The Deep Black Pearl will be a the sole single body coloured variant. The company has already said that there will be a wide range of customisation options available on the car too.

When launched the T-Roc will take on the likes of the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass which means that it will be priced between ₹ 18 lakh to ₹ 20 lakh. We wait to see if VW India brings this car in with an introductory price, which would make things even more interesting.

