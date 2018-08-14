Exclusive: TVS To Launch New 110 cc Motorcycle Called Radeon

TVS Motor Company will launch a brand new 110 cc commuter motorcycle called the TVS Radeon on August 23. Carandbike has learnt from sources that the new 110 cc motorcycle will definitely be a new 110 cc commuter motorcycle and will join the TVS Victor and TVS Star City Plus in the company's commuter motorcycle range. According to a reliable source, the new 110 cc TVS motorcycle will be called the TVS Radeon, and is likely to have premium features, including an all-digital instrument panel, and like the TVS NTorq, could also boast of being smart connected, sporting features like a dedicated app, and satellite navigation connectivity.

There's been a lot of speculation that the new launch will be a 125 cc TVS motorcycle, ostensibly, a replacement for the now-discontinued TVS Phoenix. So far, TVS has been extremely tight-lipped about what the new two-wheeler launch will be, but reliable sources have confirmed that the new two-wheeler will definitely be a 110 cc commuter motorcycle. The new motorcycle is expected to share its 110 cc with an existing product, in all likelihood, the TVS Victor, and is expected to share the same 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine which puts out 9.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and maximum torque of 9.4 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

Advertisement

We expect a new design language, quite unlike the TVS Star City Plus or the TVS Victor, and new graphics. Of course, more details will only be revealed once the bike is launched on August 23. The Radeon name is not new though, and TVS had showcased a 125 cc motorcycle concept as early as the Auto Expo 2012, although the new TVS Radeon is expected to get a completely new design and bodywork than he concept shown at the Expo six years ago.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.