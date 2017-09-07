Exclusive: TVS Electric Scooter Launch Details Revealed

TVS President and CEO KN Radhakrishnan has revealed to CarandBike that the TVS electric scooter program is well underway and a production-ready model will be launched by the first half of 2018.

TVS Motor Company will launch its new all-electric scooter by the first half of 2018, a senior TVS official has revealed to CarandBike. On the sidelines of the 57th Society of the Indian Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM) annual convention, TVS President and CEO, KN Radhakrisnan said that the TVS electric scooter project is well on track and the production-ready scooter will be launched within the next 6 to 9 months. TVS has been quietly working on a full-sized electric scooter, which will share its basic design and a lot of components with the company’s current scooter models.

“We have a strong R&D department, and our program is underway. The new product will be launched within the next 6 to 9 months. We can only reveal more details closer to the launch date,” the TVS President and CEO told CarandBike.

The new TVS electric scooter is still in the prototype stage, and there are no details on how much range the scooter will have on one full charge, and what kind of pricing it will eventually have. We expect the electric scooter to be priced at a slight premium, than the current internal combustion engine scooters like the TVS Jupiter, TVS Wego and TVS Scooty Zest.

So far, the electric vehicle space is still in a nascent stage, so it will be interesting to see how TVS will leverage its R&D capability, and what kind of electric motor and batteries will be finally used in the new electric scooter. We can expect the new electric scooter from TVS to be showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, where a lot of other upcoming TVS products are also likely to be showcased. The electric scooter is expected to be launched soon after its reveal at the Auto Expo.

