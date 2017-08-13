Exclusive: Triumph New Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed

Triumph Motorcycles India is all set to extend its model range for India with a brand new bike later this month. CarandBike has learnt that Triumph will be launching a new motorcycle later this month, on August 24, 2017. Although, Triumph hasn't announced which bike will be launched, we have good reason to believe the new bike will be the Triumph Street Scrambler. The Street Scrambler extends Triumph's modern classic range with a scrambler-style version, based on the Triumph Street Twin, the entry-level modern classic in the Triumph Motorcycle range. Prices for the Triumph Scrambler Street in India are expected to be around ₹ 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Street Scrambler is a Bonneville Street Twin with scrambler styling

The Street Scrambler carries forward the same unmistakable Bonneville silhouette with similar styling cues, with clean lines, minimal bodywork and contemporary finishes. The bike gets a long list of purposeful scrambler features, including a side-mounted 'scrambler-style' exhaust, interchangeable pillion seat and aluminium rear rack, removable pillion footpegs and hangers, and adventure style front pegs and an engine bash plate. The ergonomics have been tweaked for better comfort, and the seat gets lower and narrower than the Street Twin. Fuel tank capacity is 12 litres, and claimed fuel efficiency is over 26 kmpl.



Also Read: Triumph Street Twin Review

The Street Scrambler shares the same 900 cc parallel-twin engine with the Triumph Street Twin, and gets ride-by-wire, standard ABS and traction control. The engine makes 54 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque, kicking in at 2,850 rpm, but on the Street Scrambler, the engine is re-tuned for more power lower in the revs, for better throttle response. The tubular steel cradle chassis has been revised as well, and the bike gets wire-spoke wheels at both ends, with a large, 19-inch wheel at the front. The Street Scrambler's suspension consists of 41 mm KYB front forks with 120 mm of travel, and KYB twin shocks at the rear, also with 120 mm travel. Braking is handled by a single 310 mm front disc, with Nissin 2-piston floating caliper, and a single 255 mm disc at the rear. ABS is switchable, as is the traction control system.

The Triumph Street Scrambler will compete with the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

The additional 'scrambler-style' equipment does lend the Street Scrambler some off-road prowess and capability to take on the rough than the standard Street Twin, but at heart, it's still a Bonneville, and not a true-blue off-road machine like an adventure or dual-sport bike. The Street Scrambler though offers that little extra from Triumph to get new riders into the modern classic fold, with the scrambler design promising more purposeful capability when the road ends. The Triumph Street Scrambler will compete with the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled.

