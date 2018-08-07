Exclusive: Tata Nexon Gets Four Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

The Tata Nexon has received a superb 4 star rating in the latest round of Global NCAP crash tests of Indian made cars. The Nexon has been awarded four stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupants. The car's body shell has been rated as 'stable'. The car was crashed in a frontal offset test which was conducted at 64 kmph as per the Global NCAP protocol, at the ADAC test lab in Munich, Germany. Mayank Pareek, President of Tata Motors' Passenger Vehicles Business Unit said, "With these test results, the Nexon is India's safest compact SUV, after being one of the most awarded models from the Tata Motors' PV stable. It is a proud moment for all our Nexon customers today. Our journey to offer best quality products continues." The Tata Nexon comes with dual airbags, seatbelts with pretensioners, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, and ABS (antilock braking) as standard. The equipment has helped to meet the criteria required to pass this test. But it is also the Nexon's structural integrity that has impressed. The test shows that the vehicle sustains maximum damage to its front end and engine compartment. There is no lethal intrusion into the cabin area and the A-Pillar also retains its structure; and this is particularly creditable.

Watch: The Tata Nexon Crash Test

(Tata Nexon Dashboard)

The Global NCAP result also goes on to state that the Nexon offers good protection for the head and neck of both driver and passenger, and adequate protection for their chests. The car's stable structure has been applauded as well, in the 64 kmph offset deformable barrier crash test. The Nexon is one of the few cars to offer ISOFIX Child Restraint Systems. The test shows rearward facing CRS installed offering good protection to the 18 month old child, while the ISOFIX forward facing seat had good protection for head and limited protection to the chest of the older child in the rear seat.

(Tata Nexon gets a 5-seater cabin layout)

"It shows that 'Made in India' and high levels of safety go together well. With excellent efforts like this from Tata and the new crash test standards now applied by the Indian Government we are going to see a steady improvement in the safety of new cars across the country and this will help to make our roads safer" says Dr Rohit Baluja, President of the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE). The Tata Zest had also received a 4 star rating in Nov 2016. The other two made-in-India models to achieve the same in the past are the Toyota Etios and Volkswagen Polo.

(Tata Nexon AMT)

Global NCAP has been pursuing the 'Safer Cars For India' agenda of bringing stricter safety norms to the Indian passenger car industry for over 4 years. The first round of such tests were carried out in late 2013, and since then 25 tests of Indian made cars have been conducted. Subsequent to this, we have seen a number of policy changes as well as better built products come to market. It is an effort that we at NDTV carandbike have supported wholeheartedly - with this reporter in particular having proudly participated directly in the programme. There has also been an outpouring or public support for better built vehicles. David Ward, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, "The 4 stars awarded to the Tata Nexon is comfortably above the new crash test standards applied in India to new models since October 2017. It is very encouraging to see Tata aiming high for safety and a great example for others to follow. The race is clearly on for India's first 5 star car!"

(Tata Nexon AMT)

Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) will also bring more focus to the issue when it carries out further tests of made-in-India cars later in the year. It will also host its annual World Congress in New Delhi for the first time, in September 2018. The Congress brings NCAPs from all markets worldwide together. It will also mark the Indian launch of Global NCAP's 'Stop The Crash' initiative.

