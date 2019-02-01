New Cars and Bikes in India

Exclusive: Renault To Introduce Apple CarPlay And Android Auto Across Its Product Range Soon

Top-end variants of all Renault models will come equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from February.

The Renault Kwid is equipped was the first entry-level hatchback to get a touchscreen unit.

  • All 2019 Renault models will get smartphone connectivity options.
  • The 7-inch touchscreen at present only gets bluetooth, USB and Aux.
  • Deliveries of all the new models are expected to start on Feb 12.

There's been an upgrading trend in the Indian automotive market and with the rising competition even the entry-level models are becoming more upmarket. That's thanks to the demand from customers. For instance, Maruti Suzuki recently launched the 2019 WagonR which gets the new Smartplay infotainment system and Hyundai had launched the 2018 Santro last year with a new infotainment system and both the models are equipped with smartphone connectivity options. Now, carandbike can exclusively confirm that Renault too will soon introduce smartphone connectivity options- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across its product range in India, starting with the Renault Kwid.

The French carmaker wasn't offering smartphone connectivity options in any of its product on sale in India as of now but sources have confirmed that all 2019 Renault models will get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as in their top-end variants of models. Moreover, according to our dealer sources, the deliveries of these models are likely to begin from Feb 12, 2019 in the metropolitan cities and about 10 to 15 days later in tier two cities.

28j0vno8 All 2019 Renault models will come equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The Renault Kwid was the first entry-level hatchback which was offered with a touchscreen infotainment system, however, it didn't have the smartphone connectivity options at the start and the 7-inch touchscreen unit was only offered with Bluetooth, USB and AUX connectivity options. Addition of smartphone connectivity options could give Renault a much needed shot in the arm as well specially to more expensive models like the Captur which on which these connectivity options are must-haves in this digital age. The Renault Captur also lost the Hyundai Creta in our comparison review missing these smart features was one of many reasons. At present, the top-end variants of all Renault models in India- Kwid, Duster, Captur and Lodgy come equipped with the touchscreen infotainment system.

Exclusive: Renault To Introduce Apple CarPlay And Android Auto Across Its Product Range Soon
