Exclusive: Porsche To Launch 911 GT2 RS In India

It is one of the fastest road-legal cars in the world. And it is now coming to India. The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is the fastest ever 911 and will be the Stuttgart sports car specialist's next model launch in India. And yes, the car will get here ahead of the much-awaited new Cayenne. Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India says, "The most powerful 911 of all time - the 911 GT2 RS - should be here by the middle or end of this quarter. I am very happy its not just one car - its few cars coming to India. There are customers who waited, in some cases, really asked for the car to be given to them. It's not that the teams have gone about presenting and selling those cars, customers have pushed for them." That means the car should get to us no later than June. What we also know is that Porsche has allocated more than one car to India - unlike the past when specials and hyper-performance models were largely kept away from the Indian market by most such players.

The 911 GT2 RS will be launched in India by June this year

e will have to wait and see how the car is priced in India, though it retails for just around $300,000 in the US. That means it will be no less than ₹ 4 Crore when it gets here. But that, by no means, is the indicative price we are putting out. The 911 GT2 RS follows in a long line of high-performance 911s, but it was the 993 in 1993 that first got a GT2 variant. But it was the 997-generation of the 911 that got the GT2 RS for the first time in 2010. The new car takes that story much further though with very impressive performance credentials.

The new 911 GT2 RS is based on the extra- wide body of the 911 Turbo

Let us not forget the car already has a record lap time at the famed Nurburgring for the fastest road legal, rear-wheel-drive at 6 minutes, 47.3 seconds. It uses a 3.8 litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine that belts out 686 bhp of maximum power and 750 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph comes at - wait for it - just 2.8 seconds! The rear-wheel-driven car has a top speed of 340 kmph.

The dashboard layout is exactly the same as the 911 but gets a sporty, three-spoke steering wheel.

It has a surprisingly good mileage of 8.5 kilometres per litre! Helping all that quick performance is Porsche's PDK dual-clutch 7-Speed transmission that's super quick, and can be operated in manual and auto modes as in the other models. This gearbox though gets the extra GT-specific mode that allows for not just quicker upshifts but very dramatic and aggressive downshifts too.

