Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai Creta’s Latest Spy Shot reveals New Design Direction

Just days after the Chinese market version was shown at the Shanghai Motor Show, we now have our first look at a standard production version of the second generation Hyundai Creta compact SUV. The car is quite close to the show car in terms of both styling - especially its face - and the overall proportion and stance. But this is not a two-tone roofed car, and appears to be a mid-level variant. It also appears to look larger and taller as spotted on the road in its actual production specification. Especially when compared to the current Creta and its roofline. The car carries Hyundai's latest design language - Sensuous Sportiness - that made its debut with the Palisade full-size SUV and the Sonata sedan. It has three key elements that define the new look - the large, wide and tall cascade grille, slim indicator lights atop and the distinct vertical DRL signature surrounding the headlamp.

Also Read: 2019 Shanghai Motor Show: Second Generation Hyundai Creta Previewed With ix25 SUV

The Hyundai Creta has been a bestseller in India (since 2015) and also in China - where it sells as the Hyundai ix25 (since 2014). The car is also sold as the Hyundai Creta in Brazil and Russia. The new ix25 shown at the Shanghai Motor Show will go on sale in September 2019. The next-gen Creta is likely to be shown at the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo in February, with sales commencing only around mid-2020 in India. This will be followed by the car going into production as the Creta in Russia and also selling in Brazil.

The second-generation Hyundai Creta was unveiled at the ix25 at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show. The second-generation Hyundai Creta was unveiled at the ix25 at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show.

Since it's launch is expected to be around the time when BS6 regulations will kick in, the second-generation Creta is likely to be offered with a new 1.5-litre BS6 compliant engine. The same motor will eventually make its way to other models like the Hyundai Verna facelift which could arrive by the end of 2020.

With the Hyundai Venue, the Korean carmaker has already unveiled its BlueLink connected car technology and the new Creta is most likely to get it. MG is also betting big on the Hector with its own connected car technology which will be the segment-first. With the segment bestseller also launching as a connected car, the compact SUV space is definitely going to see new benchmarks.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.