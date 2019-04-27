New Cars and Bikes in India

Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai Creta’s Latest Spy Shot reveals New Design Direction

While the new generation of the Hyundai Creta has already been revealed in China, its India debut is slated for 2020 and the Auto Expo will be the perfect platform to showcase the car in India.

View Photos
The car spotted is quite close to the show car in terms of styling and proportions.

Just days after the Chinese market version was shown at the Shanghai Motor Show, we now have our first look at a standard production version of the second generation Hyundai Creta compact SUV. The car is quite close to the show car in terms of both styling - especially its face - and the overall proportion and stance. But this is not a two-tone roofed car, and appears to be a mid-level variant. It also appears to look larger and taller as spotted on the road in its actual production specification. Especially when compared to the current Creta and its roofline. The car carries Hyundai's latest design language - Sensuous Sportiness - that made its debut with the Palisade full-size SUV and the Sonata sedan. It has three key elements that define the new look - the large, wide and tall cascade grille, slim indicator lights atop and the distinct vertical DRL signature surrounding the headlamp.

Also Read: 2019 Shanghai Motor Show: Second Generation Hyundai Creta Previewed With ix25 SUV

The Hyundai Creta has been a bestseller in India (since 2015) and also in China - where it sells as the Hyundai ix25 (since 2014). The car is also sold as the Hyundai Creta in Brazil and Russia. The new ix25 shown at the Shanghai Motor Show will go on sale in September 2019. The next-gen Creta is likely to be shown at the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo in February, with sales commencing only around mid-2020 in India. This will be followed by the car going into production as the Creta in Russia and also selling in Brazil.

ehv2vaugThe second-generation Hyundai Creta was unveiled at the ix25 at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show.

Since it's launch is expected to be around the time when BS6 regulations will kick in, the second-generation Creta is likely to be offered with a new 1.5-litre BS6 compliant engine. The same motor will eventually make its way to other models like the Hyundai Verna facelift which could arrive by the end of 2020.

0 Comments

With the Hyundai Venue, the Korean carmaker has already unveiled its BlueLink connected car technology and the new Creta is most likely to get it. MG is also betting big on the Hector with its own connected car technology which will be the segment-first. With the segment bestseller also launching as a connected car, the compact SUV space is definitely going to see new benchmarks.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Second-Generation Hyundai Creta 2020 Hyundai Creta Hyundai Creta Hyundai Creta bookings Hyundai Creta compact SUV Hyundai Creta details Hyundai Creta facelift review 2020 Hyundai Creta Design BS6 Hyundai Creta Hyundai Creta Engines Hyundai Creta Interiors

Latest News

Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai Creta’s Latest Spy Shot reveals New Design Direction
Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai Creta’s Latest Spy Shot reveals New Design Direction
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Sets New Lap Record At The Dubai Autodrome Circuit
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Sets New Lap Record At The Dubai Autodrome Circuit
Hero MotoCorp Records 25 Per Cent Slump In Profit In Q4, Annual Profit Down By 8.4 Per Cent
Hero MotoCorp Records 25 Per Cent Slump In Profit In Q4, Annual Profit Down By 8.4 Per Cent
F1: Loose Drain Cover Destroys Williams Car As Incident Abandons Azerbaijan GP First Practice
F1: Loose Drain Cover Destroys Williams Car As Incident Abandons Azerbaijan GP First Practice
Honda BR-V Facelift Unveiled In Indonesia
Honda BR-V Facelift Unveiled In Indonesia
Ford Puts Pre-Collision Assist Technology On Shopping Carts
Ford Puts Pre-Collision Assist Technology On Shopping Carts
Renault To Propose Joint Holding Company With Nissan
Renault To Propose Joint Holding Company With Nissan
Toyota Abandons Plan To Install U.S Connected Vehicle Tech By 2021
Toyota Abandons Plan To Install U.S Connected Vehicle Tech By 2021
Next-Gen Audi RS7 Sportback Spotted Testing
Next-Gen Audi RS7 Sportback Spotted Testing
Triumph India To Bring In BS-6 Compliant Models From December 2019
Triumph India To Bring In BS-6 Compliant Models From December 2019
2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R With More Power Introduced
2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R With More Power Introduced
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Based Toyota Glanza Teaser Out; Launch Soon
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Based Toyota Glanza Teaser Out; Launch Soon
Triumph India To Come Up With Four New Dealerships By End Of 2020
Triumph India To Come Up With Four New Dealerships By End Of 2020
2019 Ducati Scrambler Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.89 Lakh
2019 Ducati Scrambler Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.89 Lakh
Ather Energy Announces Plans To Enter Chennai In June 2019
Ather Energy Announces Plans To Enter Chennai In June 2019
x
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tata Harrier is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tata Harrier is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities