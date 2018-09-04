New Cars and Bikes in India

Exclusive: New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launch In Late October

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV will be launched in the last week of October between Dussehra and Diwali. The MPV will get both petrol and diesel engines and both an automatic and manual gearbox.

New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Highlights

  • New Ertiga will be launched in India between Dusshera and Divali
  • Will be sold through the standard Maruti Suzuki or Arena dealer network
  • New Ertiga will get petrol and diesel engines with manual and autobox

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the most popular MPV in India with over 4,500 units sold every month on average. Almost 6 years old though, even though sales figures are still up there, the Ertiga desperately needs an update in India in order to take on the likes of newer MPVs like the recently launched Mahindra Marazzo. The second generation Ertiga MPV has already been unveiled internationally and now we have more news about its India launch. According to our sources, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launch in India is scheduled fro the last week of October - sometime between Dussehra and Diwali to make the most of the festive season. NDTV Carandbike has reached out to Maruti Suzuki for an official statement on the launch of the new Ertiga and if yet to hear back on the same. 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga - All You Need To Know! 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VS Mahindra Marazzo - Specification Comparison

Also See: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga - LATEST SPY PICTURES IN INDIA! 

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be sold through the standard Arena network of dealers and will not be a Nexa product. The new Ertiga will replace the current version of the MPV but the current generation model will continue to be made exclusively for the fleet markets in India and will carry the 'Tour' nomenclature just like the older Dzire does. While Maruti Suzuki dealers have not officially started taking a booking for the new Ertiga, some dealers have started taking an unofficial booking for Rs 11,000.

Also Read: What To Expect In India With The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

new maruti suzuki ertiga

(New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga)

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is larger than the current generation which will make it more spacious in the rear two rows. The new Ertiga will also be available with the new 1.5-litre petrol engine, the same one that one gets on the updated Ciaz. The tried and tested 1.3-litre diesel will also continue for now with an updated engine expected later. The Ertiga will also be available with both a manual and an automatic version at the time of launch. That said, the top spec models will most likely only be available with a manual gearbox and expect Maruti Suzuki to hold back the fully loaded variants on the automatic.

Also Read: Mahindra Marazzo VS Maruti Suzuki Ertiga - Price Comparison 

maruti suzuki ertiga interiors
In terms of exterior design, the new Ertiga is actually quite the looker and is very similar to the Innova too - of course, smaller. The sharp headlamps and grille are quite cool and the XC60 style tail lamps add character too. The new Ertiga internationally gets 15 inch wheels but expect a set of 16-inchers to make an appearance for India. In terms of the interiors, the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes fully loaded with a touchscreen that gets both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

