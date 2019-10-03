Exclusive: New Hyundai Creta To Debut At Delhi Auto Expo In February 2020

The bestselling Hyundai Creta compact SUV is all set to get its second generation in India. Yes this has been talked about for long now, and we can officially confirm that the car will be the big unveil for Hyundai at the 2020 Auto Expo. Its actual market launch will follow soon after in the first week of March 2020. The second gen Hyundai Creta will hope to emulate the success of its predecessor in terms of sales and popularity. The current car remains one of the leading cars in its segment. It is only recently that newer entrants like the Kia Seltos and MG Hector that have threatened its perch. All that will likely change when the new car arrives before the close of the current fiscal year. The second gen Hyundai ix25 (as the car is known in China) has already been introduced a few weeks ago, but the Indian Creta will be slightly different. After all it's the car badged Creta that will also serve as the company's global model, not ix25 - as with the first generation. So the Creta will in effect have a world debut then at the Delhi show.

The 2020 Creta will get the same BS6 complaint powertrains as the Kia Seltos. The 2020 Creta will get the same BS6 complaint powertrains as the Kia Seltos.

The next gen Hyundai Creta will have the same powertrains as the Kia Seltos. So expect a BS6 compliant range - a 1.5 petrol and 1,5 diesel, as well as the 140 bhp, 1.4-litre turbo GDI petrol with an optional 7-Speed DCT (dual clutch transmission). The three engine types will come with a 6-Speed manual gearbox. The diesel is expected with an option of a 6-Speed torque convertor automatic too. Deliveries on the diesel may be delayed by 2 to 3 weeks in some parts of the country depending on availability of BS6 fuel. Post April 2020 though (by when the fuel is anyway meant to be supplied pan-India) this should not be a problem. The car is expected to sport a 6-airbag top spec across engines, though side impact protection, dual airbags, ABS (anti-lock brakes) and EBD (electronic brake force distribution) is expected to be standard. Some top trims will also sport a sunroof - along with an inbuilt air purifier, power adjust front seats, and Blue Link connected car services.

The new Hyundai Creta will be a connected car featuring a 10.4-inch touchscreen with a portrait layout. The new Hyundai Creta will be a connected car featuring a 10.4-inch touchscreen with a portrait layout.

The new Hyundai Creta will also feature a brand new infotainment system. While initially it was thought it might share the Seltos' 10.25-inch touchscreen, it is now expected to get a slightly larger 10.4-inch screen instead. And that screen will have a portrait layout - meaning it will be vertical, like we have seen in the MG Hector too. The infotainment system will also pair up with Hyundai's Blue Link connected car app and telematics solution. This means like its smaller sibling - the Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV, the Creta too will get an eSIM or embedded sim card to access all data features including emergency response and concierge services. The Hyundai Creta will be the Korean company's second connected car in India and will have a similar functionality and feature list as seen on the Venue. Data services will be free for buyers for the duration of the car's warranty period - which is expected to now span a 5-year tenure (with unlimited kilometres). Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will also be standard with that touchscreen, along with a voice command enabled virtual assistant.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will be bigger in dimensions compared to the current model. The 2020 Hyundai Creta will be bigger in dimensions compared to the current model.

We have already showed you how the next Hyundai Creta will look. Styling is modern and follows the design principle seen on the Venue and Kona. Dual roof options are expected at launch, and LED daytime running lights or DRLs will be standard on the model this time. Unlike the Chinese model, which has vertical DRLs (somewhat like the Hyundai Palisade fullsizer SUV), the new Creta is expected to have slim horizontal DRLs and a wider grille. The new Creta will also be a bit larger than the current car. This will help increase the sense of space and actual physical room within the cabin. The rear seat bench is expected to be wider and more plush. The cabin will in fact move up in terms of layout, colour and material, as well as plastic quality. There will be a new central console that sits taller, and has a wider section travelling down between the front seats. The AC vents will be housed in a trapezoidal chrome edged housing on top of that central stack. The car will also get keyless entry, a start stop button, auto wipers, auto headlamps, and climate control; with many of these features now making it to the standard list across variants.

The next-gen Hyundai Creta will also get a seven-seater version which is expected to arrive by 2021. The next-gen Hyundai Creta will also get a seven-seater version which is expected to arrive by 2021.

The second generation Hyundai Creta will also get a longer wheelbase, allowing the company to also subsequently introduce a 3-row variant to take on the likes of the upcoming 3-row Tata Harrier (show as the Buzzard at the 2019 Geneva show) and the 7-seater MG Hector that is also coming in 2020. The 7-seater Creta variant is expected to hit the market in the late festive season of next year as a 2021 model. This timeline though is not confirmed as yet, and the launch of the 7-Seater may well be pushed further ahead.

