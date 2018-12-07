Exclusive: New BMW 3 Series Pre-Bookings Begin In India

BMW dealers across the country have started pre-bookings of the new generation 3 Series in India. The new car was unveiled recently at the Paris Auto Show and will make it to Indian shores sometime mid-2019. The new BMW 3 Series will be priced at a slight premium over the current generation 3 Series and will be available to Indian customers with most likely a choice of diesel and petrol engines in various stages of tune. The new 3 Series will take on the likes of the Audi A4, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the Jaguar XE and the hot upcoming Volvo S60.

(The new generation BMW 3 Series is 55 kg lighter than its predecessor and is longer too)

While the Indian market will get the standard 320d and 320i versions, considering the fact that BMW India has been quite successful in recent times with the M-Sport package across its model range, we expect there to be more powerful versions of the diesel and the petrol to be offered in India too. While in past India has had the popular 325i and 330i options in the e90 generation and the 328i and 330i options in the f30 generation 3 Series, we also expect a more powerful diesel engine - perhaps the 330d to be offered in the sedan too. That said, since BMW India has not officially opened bookings for the same and these are dealer level bookings only, this is still speculative at best.

(The cabin on the new 3 Series is tech friendly and continues to remain driver friendly)

The new BMW 3 Series in its latest generation is more angular and a lot more aggressive as compared to earlier models and although there is a bit of 'love it or hate it' approach to its design language, it most certainly does look striking. The new BMW 3 Series also gets an all-new design language on the interior with a dual screen setup - one for the touchscreen infotainment and one for the all-digital instrument cluster. The new BMW 3 Series should be priced between Rs 40-50 lakh (ex-showroom) when it makes it to India soon.

