Exclusive: Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift Spied Emissions Testing In India

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift was showcased a few months ago internationally and is expected to make its debut in India in early 2018. Recently though, the facelift Mercedes-Benz S-Class was spotted undergoing emissions testing on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. The car was seen undergoing tests for real-world usage emissions that are routinely held by the ARAI or Automotive Research Association Of India. This includes measuring exhaust emissions while driving in real life conditions both on the highway and on city streets by using a special testing apparatus that is strapped into the boot of the car.

(Mercedes Benz S Class Facelift Spied In India)

The new S-Class in India will have a range of new inline 6-cylinder petrol and diesel engines along with a range topping twin-turbo V8. The S-Class will also be available with the more powerful AMG options in the sedan, convertible and coupe formats along with the long wheelbase Maybach. Just like the pre facelift version, the new S-Class will also be assembled in India including the V8 powered long-wheelbase Maybach version. Incidentally, outside Germany, the Mercedes-Benz factory in Chakan, just outside Pune is the only other facility that builds the S-Class Maybach.

(The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class gets new headlamps and tail lamps)

On the exterior, the facelifted car differs from the pre-facelift with its new headlamps and tail lamps along with the new front and rear bumpers. The facelift S-Class also gets a new set of wheels as compared to the older car.

(New Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift Interior)

On the interior, the S-Class gets typically well made interiors with two new 12.3-linch high definition screens that make up the infotainment and the central command unit. The S-Class also gets wood options for interior trim and leather options for the seats and the side panels. The new S-Class even gets new seats with a new fragrance function along with the obvious cooled, heated and massaging options.

