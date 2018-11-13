New Cars and Bikes in India

Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Bookings to Stop from December 2018

Its the end of the road for the iconic Maruti Suzuki Gypsy with the SUV set to be phased out of production in March 2019. Bookings will not be taken for a new Gypsy from next month onwards.

View Photos
The iconic Maruti Suzuki Gypsy

The iconic Maruti Suzuki Gypsy was launched in December 1985 and since has barely had any major changes in terms of the way it looks. Underneath the skin, the car has gone through a fair few updates including a wider track and the evolution from the 1-litre to the 1.3-litre carb engine to the current 1.3-litere MPFI BS4 engine in order to meet emissions standards. That said, production of the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy will now come to an end in March 2019 as it will not be getting an update for the new ABS and airbag rules that are soon to be enforced in India. Bookings for the new car will continue through November and will be shut next month so if you want to grab a slice of classic Indian automotive heritage in a brand new avatar, here is your last chance. A brand new Gypsy will set you back about Rs 7.5 lakh (on-road) and most dealers insist on a full payment for the car before taking the order.

pgbdja18

(The iconic Maruti Suzuki Gypsy in a Rally Car Avatar)

The Gypsy has always been a fun car and has seen many-an-avatar. From hardcore off roader in the likes of the annual Rainforest Challenge to a bona fide rally legend, the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy offered cheap thrills for a relatively low price point. The Gypsy was also the most affordable way to get wind in your hair motoring with its removable soft top. And with a wide variety of parts and a huge aftermarket scene surrounding the car, one will rarely find a completely stock or as per factory spec Gypsy. That said, although it does have bulletproof reliability and it does sound great with an aftermarket exhaust, the Gypsy is the kind of car that you either love or you hate in terms of driving dynamics. Especially since it has no AC, no power steering and no creature comforts in general.

7gc4lhv8

(The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy as an extreme off-roader)

0 Comments

As we mentioned earlier, the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy gets a 1.3-litre petrol engine under the bonnet that meets BS4 standards. It makes 80 bhp of peak power and 103 Nm of peak torque. The Gypsy comes with four wheel drive as standard along with a low range gearbox and it also comes with either a canvas soft top or a factory fitted hard top option. While the Gypsy has very limited sales in India, almost 90 per cent of all cars sold go to either government services, military or police forces. Private owners for recreational or other purposes buy the rest. That said, with the Gypsy finally making its departure from India, this could be the best time to consider the all-new Jimny as an affordable replacement.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy maruti suzuki

Latest News

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650: What To Expect
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650: What To Expect
Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Bookings to Stop from December 2018
Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Bookings to Stop from December 2018
EPCA Proposes Ban On All Non-CNG Vehicles In Delhi To Check Pollution
EPCA Proposes Ban On All Non-CNG Vehicles In Delhi To Check Pollution
Greater Paris To Ban Old Diesel Cars From 2019
Greater Paris To Ban Old Diesel Cars From 2019
2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan Teased Again Ahead Of Debut This Month
2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan Teased Again Ahead Of Debut This Month
Volkswagen Could Build Up To 50 Million Electric Cars
Volkswagen Could Build Up To 50 Million Electric Cars
Royal Enfield Revenue Grows To Over Rs. 2,400 Crore In Q2
Royal Enfield Revenue Grows To Over Rs. 2,400 Crore In Q2
Jawa 300 Motorcycle Exhaust Note Teased Ahead Of Unveil
Jawa 300 Motorcycle Exhaust Note Teased Ahead Of Unveil
Hyundai Verna Gets New 1.4 Diesel Engine And Two New Automatic Variants
Hyundai Verna Gets New 1.4 Diesel Engine And Two New Automatic Variants
Government Plans To Set-Up EV Charging Panels At Fuel Stations
Government Plans To Set-Up EV Charging Panels At Fuel Stations
Honda To Launch An Electric Vehicle In India by 2023-2024
Honda To Launch An Electric Vehicle In India by 2023-2024
Mahindra Scorpio S9 Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh
Mahindra Scorpio S9 Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh
Best 125 cc Scooters In India
Best 125 cc Scooters In India
Top Fuel-Efficient Cars Under Rs. 5 Lakh
Top Fuel-Efficient Cars Under Rs. 5 Lakh
6 Most Fuel Efficient Cars With AMT Under Rs. 10 Lakh
6 Most Fuel Efficient Cars With AMT Under Rs. 10 Lakh

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

₹ 5.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Datsun Go+

Datsun Go+

₹ 4.17 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki models

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.13 - 12.51 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.55 - 5.86 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.65 - 4.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.58 - 5.87 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.2 - 12.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 9.68 - 13.25 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.07 - 9.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.02 - 5.95 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
₹ 6.2 - 7.19 Lakh *
View More
x
Jawa 300 Motorcycle Exhaust Note Teased Ahead Of Unveil
Jawa 300 Motorcycle Exhaust Note Teased Ahead Of Unveil
Mahindra Scorpio S9 Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh
Mahindra Scorpio S9 Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh
Best 125 cc Scooters In India
Best 125 cc Scooters In India
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities