Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Bookings to Stop from December 2018

The iconic Maruti Suzuki Gypsy was launched in December 1985 and since has barely had any major changes in terms of the way it looks. Underneath the skin, the car has gone through a fair few updates including a wider track and the evolution from the 1-litre to the 1.3-litre carb engine to the current 1.3-litere MPFI BS4 engine in order to meet emissions standards. That said, production of the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy will now come to an end in March 2019 as it will not be getting an update for the new ABS and airbag rules that are soon to be enforced in India. Bookings for the new car will continue through November and will be shut next month so if you want to grab a slice of classic Indian automotive heritage in a brand new avatar, here is your last chance. A brand new Gypsy will set you back about Rs 7.5 lakh (on-road) and most dealers insist on a full payment for the car before taking the order.

(The iconic Maruti Suzuki Gypsy in a Rally Car Avatar)

The Gypsy has always been a fun car and has seen many-an-avatar. From hardcore off roader in the likes of the annual Rainforest Challenge to a bona fide rally legend, the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy offered cheap thrills for a relatively low price point. The Gypsy was also the most affordable way to get wind in your hair motoring with its removable soft top. And with a wide variety of parts and a huge aftermarket scene surrounding the car, one will rarely find a completely stock or as per factory spec Gypsy. That said, although it does have bulletproof reliability and it does sound great with an aftermarket exhaust, the Gypsy is the kind of car that you either love or you hate in terms of driving dynamics. Especially since it has no AC, no power steering and no creature comforts in general.

(The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy as an extreme off-roader)

As we mentioned earlier, the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy gets a 1.3-litre petrol engine under the bonnet that meets BS4 standards. It makes 80 bhp of peak power and 103 Nm of peak torque. The Gypsy comes with four wheel drive as standard along with a low range gearbox and it also comes with either a canvas soft top or a factory fitted hard top option. While the Gypsy has very limited sales in India, almost 90 per cent of all cars sold go to either government services, military or police forces. Private owners for recreational or other purposes buy the rest. That said, with the Gypsy finally making its departure from India, this could be the best time to consider the all-new Jimny as an affordable replacement.

