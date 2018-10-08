New Cars and Bikes in India

Exclusive: Kinetic MotoRoyale To Announce 3 Brand Partnerships, 7 New Bike Launches On October 11

Kinetic Groups MotoRoyale brand will be adding three new motorcycle brands under its umbrella including FB Mondial, Hyosung and SWM. There are 7 bikes lined up for launch as well.

Pune-based Kinetic Group's multi-motorcycle-brand unit 'MotoRoyale' has scheduled a major announcement later this week on October 11, 2018. The company, which imports and operates with brands like MV Agusta and Norton in India, is all set to introduce a host of new motorcycles and manufacturers under its wing. CarAndBike can confirm that the manufacturer will be announcing three new motorcycle brand partnerships and seven new bike launches on the event day. This includes brands like SWM, FB Mondial and Hyosung, and a host of bikes under these manufacturers.

Also Read: SWM Superdual T Adventure Bike Showcased In India

swm superdual

(MotoRoyale Managing Director Ajinkya Firodia with the SWM SuperDual)

The SWM brand was announced to come to India last year in a tie-up with MotoRoyale, and the SWM Superdual T was also showcased to potential customers at an event earlier this year in Pune. The SWM Superdual T is likely to go on sale at the event on October 11, and the adventure tourer will take on the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the newly launched Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT in the segment.

SWM or 'Speedy Working Motors' is an Italian motorcycle maker and known for its range of enduro, motocross and off-road motorcycles since its first began operations in 1970. Similarly, FB Mondial is another niche motorcycle maker from Italy and MotoRoyale will be retailing a host of products from this brand as well. Lastly, South Korean bike maker Hyosung will finally receive a new lease of life under the MotoRoyale brand.

Also Read: Norton Commando 961 Bookings Open

mv agusta brutale 800 rr lh44

(The MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR and the Turismo Veloce 800 could be introduced)

Having been operating in a partnership with DSK MotoWheels since its last outing in India, the latter's financial issues left the Korean brand in the doldrums, but has now been taken up by MotoRoyale that will be catering to existing and new cutomer needs. The Hyosung GT 650 and the Hyosung Aquila Pro 650 could be re-introduced under the MotoRoyale name. It is likely that the company will announce motorcycles from each of its brands for India.

In addition, the MV Agusta brand is likely to see some shake-up with new launches. The list is likely to include the MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR streetfighter and the MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 adventure tourer. There's also the locally assembled Norton Commando and Dominator that could be finally launched in the country, as originally announced.

0 Comments

With five global brands under the its umbrella, the event will see the Kinetic Group shed more light on its expansion plans as well for the coming years. All the bikes will be sold exclusively via the MotoRoyale outlets across the country. Make sure to keep watching this space for all the details.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Motoroyale Kinetic Group Motoroyale MV Agusta MV Agusta FB Mondial Hyosung SWM SWM SuperDual

Latest News

Exclusive: Kinetic MotoRoyale To Announce 3 Brand Partnerships, 7 New Bike Launches On October 11
Exclusive: Kinetic MotoRoyale To Announce 3 Brand Partnerships, 7 New Bike Launches On October 11
New Hyundai Santro: What To Expect
New Hyundai Santro: What To Expect
Benelli India Increases Periodic Service Intervals On Its Motorcycles
Benelli India Increases Periodic Service Intervals On Its Motorcycles
Made-In-India Maruti Suzuki Swift Scores Two Stars In Crash Test
Made-In-India Maruti Suzuki Swift Scores Two Stars In Crash Test
Mercedes-Benz India Evaluating Electric Cars For India
Mercedes-Benz India Evaluating Electric Cars For India
Kymco Launches Ionex Commercial Turnkey Solutions For E-Mobility
Kymco Launches Ionex Commercial Turnkey Solutions For E-Mobility
2019 Cartier Concours d'Elegance To Be Held In February In Jaipur
2019 Cartier Concours d'Elegance To Be Held In February In Jaipur
Exclusive: New Hyundai Santro Online Bookings To Start From October 10
Exclusive: New Hyundai Santro Online Bookings To Start From October 10
Tata Hexa XM+ Variant Launched; Priced At Rs. 15.27 Lakh
Tata Hexa XM+ Variant Launched; Priced At Rs. 15.27 Lakh
BMW X7 India Launch Confirmed
BMW X7 India Launch Confirmed
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Is The Fastest Car To Cross 3 Lakh Sales Mark
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Is The Fastest Car To Cross 3 Lakh Sales Mark
India's First Emergency Evacuation Vehicle Inducted Into Mumbai International Airport
India's First Emergency Evacuation Vehicle Inducted Into Mumbai International Airport
MotoGP: Marquez Battles Dovizioso To Win Inaugural Thai GP
MotoGP: Marquez Battles Dovizioso To Win Inaugural Thai GP
F1: Hamilton Wins Japanese GP As Vettel Crashes
F1: Hamilton Wins Japanese GP As Vettel Crashes
Pratik Sonawane Takes Pole In 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Championship Finale; Dhruv Mohite To Start Second
Pratik Sonawane Takes Pole In 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Championship Finale; Dhruv Mohite To Start Second

Latest Cars

8.4
Ford Figo Aspire

Ford Figo Aspire

₹ 6.21 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

₹ 87.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

₹ 4.09 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

₹ 3.45 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.1
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 46.78 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.98 - 7.1 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
Mercedes-Benz India Evaluating Electric Cars For India
Mercedes-Benz India Evaluating Electric Cars For India
Made-In-India Maruti Suzuki Swift Scores Two Stars In Crash Test
Made-In-India Maruti Suzuki Swift Scores Two Stars In Crash Test
Exclusive: New Hyundai Santro Online Bookings To Start From October 10
Exclusive: New Hyundai Santro Online Bookings To Start From October 10
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities