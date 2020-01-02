New Cars and Bikes in India

Exclusive: Kia Seltos Bookings Cross The 1 Lakh Mark

The Kia Seltos is bucking all market logic and current sentiment. Its bookings have now crossed the 1-lakh mark, with maximum demand coming for the top variants. Automatic and diesel are also proving to be very popular with the Indian buyers.

The Kia Seltos was launched in India in August 2019

Highlights

  • The Kia Seltos is the company's first car in India
  • The waiting period across variants averages out at 3 months
  • The price of the Seltos will be hiked from January 2020

The Kia Seltos juggernaut keeps rolling on. The much celebrated and very popular compact SUV has seen bookings now breach the 100,000 units mark. The Kia Seltos SUV had already surprised the market with over 30,000 pre-bookings at launch. It then went on to scale the 50,000 and 80,000 bookings peaks in early October and late November respectively; The car has been one of the most popular new products, and the country's best selling SUV since its arrival in August 2019. The demand for the Seltos has taken even Kia India by surprise. This is especially true for the diesel variants – which has seen bookings go well past internal company estimates at the start of production. There is also huge interest seen in the higher variants. A bulk of the bookings are in fact for the very top end GTX+ (1.4 T-GDI petrol), HTX (1.5 petrol), and HTX+ (1.5 diesel) variants. This comes at a time when KIa is all set to introduce its second model for India in the premium MPV segment - the Kia Carnival. 

Also Read: Built-In Korea Seltos Receives 5 Star Safety Rating

stc80j28

The bulk of the bookings are in fact for the very top end 1.4-litre petrol GTX+ variant


Also Read: Kia To Hike Prices Of the Seltos From January 2020

The Kia Seltos is one of the rare few models to offer 3 engine variants, and to also have automatic options on each of them. There is also unprecedented demand for automatics across all three engine types, says the company. Manohar Bhat, VP and Head (Sales & Marketing), Kia Motors India told carandbike, “2019 has been an outstanding year for Kia Motors India. The year saw multiple launches and new vehicles in the automobile industry and we are glad that Seltos received the strongest response and appreciation amongst all. Despite the prolonged slowdown, we delivered a huge number of  Seltos.” Kia also shared that the waiting period for the Seltos is under control, and averages out to 3 months across variants.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Review

nmfrvapo

The waiting period for the Seltos averages out to 3 months across variants 


India is the first market worldwide to get the Kia Seltos. The car recently made its North American debut at the L.A. Auto Show in November 2019. It will go on sale in the US market around April this year. While the American model will be made in Korea, the Indian made Seltos is also on sale in South Africa. The first batch of cars has already shipped, and the car has been well received. In South Africa the Seltos sells with either the range topping GT-Line with the same 1.4 T-GDI petrol or a 1.6 litre petrol.   

In India, the SUV is offered with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines along with a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor, all engines being BS6 compliant. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, IVT automatic, CVT and a 7-speed DCT unit. The model is offered in two trim levels - Tech Line and GT Line. Prices for the Seltos start at ₹ 9.69 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 15.99 lakh. The price of the SUV will go up from January although the quantum of the price hike has not yet been decided on. 

