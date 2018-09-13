New Cars and Bikes in India

Exclusive: Kia Brings Forward India Product Launch By Four Months

Korean carmaker Kia Motors had intended to launch its first cars in India by the middle to second half of 2019. But we now have exclusive information that suggests a much earlier model debut.

View Photos
Kia aims to be present in top cities across the country in order to capture a majority of the market

Highlights

  • Kia will launch the SP Concept in India by April 2019
  • The work on Kia's plant in Andhra Pradesh is ahead of schedule
  • Kia is yet to finalise its product portfolio for India

Kia Motors is looking to bring forward its intended launch date to debut its first products in to the Indian market. Reliable sources have shared with carandbike that Kia is looking to move its first product launch from was intended in July or early August 2019, up to April next year. There are several reasons for the earlier launch date - not least of which is the company's plant construction that remains at least 60 days ahead of schedule. In fact we recently reported that the built up infrastructure for the Korean brand's first car plant in India - at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, is ready. This also means that Kia will begin trial production early in 2019, by when it also hopes its suppliers will be ready to provide the orders it has already placed for its first product.

j31ipcto(Kia India's Plant Construction In Andhra Pradesh Stays Ahead Of Schedule)

Also Read: Kia Motors' Andhra Pradesh Plant Construction Stays Ahead Of Schedule

Also Read: Kia Carnival MPV First Drive Review

j2gkiabc
(Kia Motors will be investing up to $ 2 billion in its India plant by 2021)

That product of course is the Creta based SP Concept SUV. The new model Is likely to be named Trazor and indications are that it will roll out by the end of April. So Kia is likely to open bookings for the car by the end of March, with deliveries only beginning in late May. This also means that Kia will need to expedite its dealer network completion. Sources in the dealer community who are signed up with Kia already have also shared with carandbike that plans for an April 2019 launch has been shared with them as well. Kia intends to be present in the top cities across the country which will ensure an 85-90 per cent coverage of the main car buying population from word go.

Advertisement

Also Read: Kia SP Concept: All You Need To Know

Also Read: Kia Rio First Drive Review

kia rio(The Kia Rio is one of the models that the company is contemplating on offering in India)
0 Comments

Besides the compact SUV Kia is also readying a premium hatchback - likely the Rio - and a compact sedan for India as the next two offerings. Kia is also actively seeking to study the potential for introducing a product in the MPV segment. While we know it has been actively considering the large Carnival MPV, the company is now also considering a more compact MPV offer for India. Kia will also bring in a subcompact SUV model - a segment where sister company Hyundai will also launch a product soon. Those models will need to compete with the high volume and very popular Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Tata Nexon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Kia Motors kia motors andhra pradesh Kia Cars India Kia SP Concept Kia Carnival Kia Rio

Latest News

Exclusive: Kia Brings Forward India Product Launch By Four Months
Exclusive: Kia Brings Forward India Product Launch By Four Months
2019 Kawasaki Ninja 125 And Z125 Revealed Ahead Of Intermot Debut
2019 Kawasaki Ninja 125 And Z125 Revealed Ahead Of Intermot Debut
2019 Renault Kadjar Revealed
2019 Renault Kadjar Revealed
Tata Tiago JTP Edition To Be Launched Next Month
Tata Tiago JTP Edition To Be Launched Next Month
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Production Ramped Up To Cut Down Waiting Period
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Production Ramped Up To Cut Down Waiting Period
Tata Tiago NRG vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio X vs Ford Freestyle: Price Comparison
Tata Tiago NRG vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio X vs Ford Freestyle: Price Comparison
US Federal Agency Seeks Anti-Lock Brakes On All New Road Bikes
US Federal Agency Seeks Anti-Lock Brakes On All New Road Bikes
U.S. To Probe India's Mahindra Over Fiat Chrysler Jeep Complaint
U.S. To Probe India's Mahindra Over Fiat Chrysler Jeep Complaint
Tata Tiago NRG Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.5 Lakh
Tata Tiago NRG Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.5 Lakh
Tata Tiago NRG Launch Highlights: Images, Specifications, Features
Tata Tiago NRG Launch Highlights: Images, Specifications, Features
Ather 450 Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence In Bengaluru
Ather 450 Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence In Bengaluru
Moto2: MV Agusta Terminates Racer's Contract Over Brake-Grabbing Incident
Moto2: MV Agusta Terminates Racer's Contract Over Brake-Grabbing Incident
Tata Tiago NRG: What to Expect?
Tata Tiago NRG: What to Expect?
Tata Tiago NRG: Price Expectation In India
Tata Tiago NRG: Price Expectation In India
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Brings Home The BMW G 310 R
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Brings Home The BMW G 310 R
x
U.S. To Probe India's Mahindra Over Fiat Chrysler Jeep Complaint
U.S. To Probe India's Mahindra Over Fiat Chrysler Jeep Complaint
Tata Tiago NRG Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.5 Lakh
Tata Tiago NRG Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.5 Lakh
Tata Tiago JTP Edition To Be Launched Next Month
Tata Tiago JTP Edition To Be Launched Next Month
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities