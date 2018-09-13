Exclusive: Kia Brings Forward India Product Launch By Four Months

Kia Motors is looking to bring forward its intended launch date to debut its first products in to the Indian market. Reliable sources have shared with carandbike that Kia is looking to move its first product launch from was intended in July or early August 2019, up to April next year. There are several reasons for the earlier launch date - not least of which is the company's plant construction that remains at least 60 days ahead of schedule. In fact we recently reported that the built up infrastructure for the Korean brand's first car plant in India - at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, is ready. This also means that Kia will begin trial production early in 2019, by when it also hopes its suppliers will be ready to provide the orders it has already placed for its first product.

That product of course is the Creta based SP Concept SUV. The new model Is likely to be named Trazor and indications are that it will roll out by the end of April. So Kia is likely to open bookings for the car by the end of March, with deliveries only beginning in late May. This also means that Kia will need to expedite its dealer network completion. Sources in the dealer community who are signed up with Kia already have also shared with carandbike that plans for an April 2019 launch has been shared with them as well. Kia intends to be present in the top cities across the country which will ensure an 85-90 per cent coverage of the main car buying population from word go.

Besides the compact SUV Kia is also readying a premium hatchback - likely the Rio - and a compact sedan for India as the next two offerings. Kia is also actively seeking to study the potential for introducing a product in the MPV segment. While we know it has been actively considering the large Carnival MPV, the company is now also considering a more compact MPV offer for India. Kia will also bring in a subcompact SUV model - a segment where sister company Hyundai will also launch a product soon. Those models will need to compete with the high volume and very popular Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Tata Nexon.

