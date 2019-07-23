Exclusive: India To Get Next Gen Hyundai Grand i10 Ahead Of Frankfurt World Debut

The new Hyundai Grand i10 is expected to sport a similar engine lineup to the current one

The third generation i10 was teased globally by the company on July 11 2019 with the release of a sketch. While there was no official word on what model was being teased, carandbike has learnt it is indeed the new i10/Grand i10. The sketch showed a shoulder and roofline view of the car's rear. This shows off a floating roof, rising beltline and wrap-around squarish LED taillights. At the time Hyundai also promised it would 'invite customers to go big' with this new car. Like with the 2nd gen, India is the lead development and sales market for the new car too.

The third generation Grand i10 will get the wrap-around squarish LED taillights

Sources also say that the new generation Hyundai Grand i10 for India is the car the world shall also be getting. That is to say - that unlike the last generation which saw only India getting a slightly bigger hatch - this time the larger car will be the standard spec worldwide. The current Hyundai Grand i10 is 100 mm longer than the global i10 model, which includes a wheelbase longer by 40 mm. The idea was to offer more legroom in the rear seat to really take the fight to the Maruti Suzuki Swift which suffers from a reputation of being cramped in the rear. The India spec Hyundai Grand i10 has a length of 3765 mm and wheelbase of 2425 mm, while the European i10 has a 3665 mm length and 2385 mm wheelbase.

The new i10 is expected to offer a similar length as the current Grand i10

Given the popularity and capability, as well as sales volume of the Grand i10, Hyundai has decided to offer the larger car in all markets from the 3rd generation onwards. The new i10 is expected to offer a similar length as the current Grand i10, though it is likely to have an enhanced wheelbase and roof height. It will be based on the same platform as the new Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV, which will also spawn the next Kia Picanto and Kia's subcompact SUV codenamed QYI. The development of the new generation Hyundai Grand i10 has been carried out in Korea and India. We have seen the car being tested in India quite a few times.