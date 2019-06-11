New Cars and Bikes in India

Exclusive: Hyundai To Bring N Performance Brand To India

Affordable performance is the promise of the Hyundai N range of cars. Hyundai is set to introduce N and N-Line cars to India in 2020.

View Photos
Expect Hyundai to officially announce the entry of 'N' line at 2020 Auto Expo

Highlights

  • Hyundai looking to launch its N Line in India next year
  • No confirmation on the N models that will come to India
  • Hyundai has already carried out customer clinics for N cars in India

In a bid to create excitement around its brand, Hyundai Motor is set to bring the N brand to India. N is the performance division of Hyundai worldwide, and works with Hyundai motorsport too. All N badged cars are the higher performance versions of the production models they use as their base. The plan for India is two-pronged though, given that India remains a price sensitive market - and also the limited demand for hard core performance cars. And so while some N cars will be brought in to create a flutter and build image, they may not be sold through the regular retail channel. Those cars will help build aspiration and instead Hyundai will eye volumes from what it calls the N-Line range of products. It is likely we shall see some N products at the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo, with an official announcement for the brand's India launch as well.

e8pa5hmg

(Hyundai's N cars get upgrades to the engine along with visual embellishment as well)

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

Venue

i20

Santro

Creta

EON

Grand i10

New Verna

Xcent

i20 Active

Elantra

Santa Fe

Tucson

Hyundai has already carried out some customer clinics for the N and N-Line cars in India. While it is still early days, the initial feedback for the N-Line range is very positive. Confirming the development to carandbike, Bryan Lee, HPV, Business Operation Team and Manager for N said that there is a move to see how the N brand could be used to further penetrate the Indian market. The target would be younger buyers and hence the two-pronged approach to justify the investments needed to bring N to India.

The N-Line feature stock cars with some minor tweaking to enhance performance, but much visual embellishment - like spoilers, side skirts, aggressive bumpers and of course the requisite stickers, and badges. These are more variants than standalone different models. A full fledged N car would also sport a proprietary N engine that's specially developed for use only by the N range. N-Line cars feature the same engines as the regular model but with some extra power or torque on offer, as also the most powerful engine that model like has to offer.

6sgeu7ho

(The i30 N was one of the original N cars from Hyundai and now the range includes the i30 Fastback N as well)

The first N production model was the Hyundai i30 N and now the range also includes the i30 Fastback N and the Veloster N. The latter has especially impressed with its performance credentials. The N-Line range includes the i30 N Line, i30 Fastback N Line, and Tucson N Line. There are unconfirmed plans afoot to also look at an N version of the i20 (likely with the next generation only) as well as adding N-Line variants for cars like the Kona, and Creta. It is these models that would hold interest for the Indian market.

0 Comments

Maruti Suzuki has attempted to bring a performance range to India with its RS range - albeit halfheartedly. The Baleno RS simply sports the company's 1.0 boosterjet engine - which is sold as the stock Baleno engine in most other markets. The car also does not have many obvious visual or styling cues to separate it. Volkswagen has also launched the Polo GT range and subsequently the truly high performance GTI - but both have met with limited success. Hyundai N and N-line cars are offered in specific paint schemes and with more styling elements - which may be the advantage for them when they launch.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai Venue with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai
Venue

Popular Hyundai Cars

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.2 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.12 - 10.65 Lakh *
Hyundai Santro
Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11 - 18.06 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.52 - 8.62 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.17 - 16.76 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 6.3 - 9.72 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 8.11 - 12.01 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 16.43 - 23.77 Lakh *
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe
₹ 32.61 - 36.36 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 22.24 - 31.92 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero MotoCorp Becomes First Two-Wheeler Manufacturer To Receive BS6 Certification
Hero MotoCorp Becomes First Two-Wheeler Manufacturer To Receive BS6 Certification
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities