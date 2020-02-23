New Cars and Bikes in India

Exclusive: Hero eMaestro Electric Scooter In The Works

The Hero eMaestro concept electric scooter is likely to be the first of the many electric mobility solutions developed by Hero MotoCorp, as it forays in the EV segment.

The Hero eMaestro electric scooter will use a lithium-ion battery pack with a permanent magnet motor

Hero MotoCorp does not have any presence in the electric mobility segment yet, but that could change soon. The two-wheeler maker is working on the EV technology and has developed the Hero eMaestro concept, carandbike can confirm. The electric scooter concept, as the name suggests is built on the Maestro Edge platform and promises to pack in a powerful lithium-ion battery, while a permanent magnet motor will power the rear wheel. The company will also offer cloud connectivity and that opens new avenues for the brand.

Hero MotoCorp has not divulged any details on the eMaestro concept, but the technology is expected to be affordable and attainable for the masses. The concept version looks identical to the Hero Maestro Edge 125 but gets red finished alloy wheels, and a digital display for the instrument console. We could expect a sub ₹ 1 lakh pricing (ex-showroom), if and when the eMaestro electric does enter production.

The Hero eMaestro looks identical to the 125 cc version, & performance could be identical too

It is to be noted that Hero MotoCorp and Hero Electric develop their respective products independently. The Hero eMaestro electric scooter will be a product of the brand's R&D hub, Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT), Jaipur, which has worked on over 150 product lines (including variants) so far and achieved BS6 compliance for Hero's existing range, ahead of the April 2020 deadline.

The electric mobility segment is still nascent in India and the two-wheeler space promises fast growth. This year has also seen two-wheeler giants Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company foray in the electric scooter segment with the Chetak and iQube respectively, and the companies are already said to be working on more products. The EV space not only opens room for Hero to grow in India but expand its operations overseas as well where demand for electric scooters is much higher.

Hero, Chairman, Dr. Pawan Munjal announced the ₹ 10,000 crore investment plan at the recently concluded 'Hero World 2020'

At the recently concluded Hero World 2020 event, Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, announced an investment plan of ₹ 10,000 crore towards the next generation of mobility solutions. The company will be developing the technology over the next five to seven years, and we could expect to see the eMaestro arrive in its production guise in the early half of this decade.

Speaking at the event, Dr Munjal said, "As we enter a new decade, we are aiming at ushering in the next wave of mass mobility that is accessible, convenient and environment-friendly, which is aligned with our rejuvenated vision of Be The Future of Mobility."

Furthermore, Hero will be looking at sustainable growth not only India but globally as well, and that will extend to its products, manufacturing facilities, network expansion and brand building in the future.

