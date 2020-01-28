Exclusive: Hero Electric Upcoming Motorcycle Spotted

Hero Electric is getting ready to launch the company's first electric motorcycle at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. Carandbike has access to the first exclusive pictures of the motorcycle, which looks to be designed like a conventional 150-160 cc naked street model. At this stage, we're not sure about the specifications, or the battery pack used in the motorcycle, but what we know for sure is that the new electric motorcycle will certainly be launched at the Auto Expo 2020. What we do know is that the bike will have a top speed of around 80 kmph, with a claimed range of 120 km on a single charge. Expected price is around ₹ 1.5 lakh.

The upcoming Hero Electric motorcycle will get telescopic front forks, rear monoshock, alloy wheels and exected to get a 120 km range

The motorcycle is designed like a conventional naked street bike, with a flat wide handlebar, sculpted muscular front end, like a fuel tank on a regular motorcycle, which possibly houses the battery pack, as well as a split seat, along with alloy wheels at both ends, and telescopic front suspension and a rear monoshock. The upcoming electric motorcycle is expected to come with a full-digital instrument console, remote diagnostics as well as smartphone connectivity and built-in navigation.

The new electric motorcycle will be launched at the Auto Expo 2020

The upcoming electric motorcycle will be the first from Hero Electric, which is India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, with a manufacturing facility in Ludhiana, Punjab, with total installed capacity of 1,00,000 units per annum. Hero Electric has a range of electric bicycles, as well as electric scooters, and has close to 3,00,000 electric two-wheelers in India. The new electric motorcycle will be Hero Electric's first foray into the premium segment of electric two-wheelers. More details will be available when the new electric motorcycle is launched at the Auto Expo 2020, from February 6-12, 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.