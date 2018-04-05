Exclusive: Harley-Davidson India Hikes Prices Of CKD Models

Harley-Davidson India has quietly increased prices of all motorcycle models which are assembled in India from completely knocked down (CKD) kits. These models include Harley-Davidson's popular Sportster and Softail models, which are assembled in India, as well as the bestselling made in India Street 750 and Street Rod models. Harley-Davidson India officials have confirmed to CarandBike that prices of the Street series and other CKD models have been increased with effect from April 1, 2018. The hike in prices of CKD models is in line with the government's decision to increase customs duty on components, such as engine and gearbox from 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

The made in India Harley-Davidson Street series make up more than 80 per cent of Harley-Davidson India's sales

All of Harley-Davidson's CKD models have now been increased by up to 8 per cent, with the biggest price change in the Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom, which sees a price difference of ₹ 86,000, while the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy's price has been raised by ₹ 60,000. The bestselling Street 750, which is completely made in India, has however, seen only a slight price increase of ₹ 8,000. The fully-imported models in the Touring and CVO range have seen no change in prices right now. In February 2018, Harley-Davidson had reduced prices of its completely built unit (CBU) or fully imported bikes after the government's decision to cut customs duty on imported bikes to 50 per cent from 75 per cent on 800 cc or above bikes.

MODEL OLD PRICE (In ₹ ) NEW PRICE (In ₹ ) DIFFERENCE (In ₹ ) Harley-Davidson Street 750 517000 525000 8000 Harley-Davidsin Street Rod 608000 645000 37000 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 872000 923000 51000 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom 979000 1065000 86000 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight 1001000 1050000 49000 Harley-Davidson Roadster 1022000 1099000 77000 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 1201000 1259000 58000 Harley-Davidson Low Rider 1299000 1359000 60000 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 1401000 1459000 58000 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 1751000 1811000 60000 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe 1799000 1865000 66000 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 1901000 1971000 70000

The price of the Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom has been raised by ₹ 86,000

Harley-Davidson sells as many as 16 models in India, out of which only four are full imports - the Road King, Street Glide Special, Road Glide Special and the CVO Limited. Prices of these CBU models begin at ₹ 24.99 lakh for the Road King, going up to ₹ 54.30 lakh for the CVO Limited. In fact, according to data published by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), more than 85 per cent of Harley-Davidson India's sales come from the Street series (Street 750 and Street Rod), and sales volumes of the fully imported models only account for around 2-3 per cent of overall sales.

Triumph's bestselling adventure bike, the Tiger 800 has become more expensive due to the hike in customs duty on components

The hike in customs duty has already affected prices of other premium motorcycle manufacturers like Triumph which assemble most models in India. While the reduction in duty on fully imported motorcycles has been welcomed by premium brands like Indian Motorcycle, which import their entire portfolio as CBUs, those brands which have set up assembly units in India are now hit by increased duties. Clearly, the government's 'make in India' campaign hasn't really been pragmatic, as far as premium motorcycles are concerned. While full imports have become less expensive, manufacturers which are at least assembling their models in India are now being taxed more.

