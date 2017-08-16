Exclusive: Ford Figo Based Crossover Spotted For The First Time In India

The carmakers in India are innovating and Ford doesn't want to stay behind in this race. Ford has tried to play competitively with the big boys in India and has been successful in doing so but it's trying its luck this time around with the Figo hatchback. The Ford Figo has been trying to make a mark in the hatchback segment, but with innovations from Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and even Hyundai making its way into the market, it's becoming increasingly difficult for the carmaker to keep pace with the rest. Now, Ford plans to innovate which is where this picture comes into play. The heavily camouflaged car is what looks like the Ka Trail - a crossover based on the Figo hatchback and looks like it's undergoing testing for its launch in the Indian market.



Now, we understand, where Ford is coming from here. Considering the Hyundai i20 Active and even Honda's WR-V have tasted success in India, Ford might have thought there's an opportunity in this segment. Though heavily camouflaged, we can see quite a few elements that are new up front and at the rear.

The Ford Figo Crossover is being sold in other markets as the Ka Trail

The front bumper gets new lower air intakes and the headlamps too have been revised. The signature Ford grille remains but we get to see plastic cladding over the wheel arches, which shows off the 'crossover' style. At the rear, the bumper is all new and maintains Ford's signature look. The Figo-based crossover also gets twin-spoke black alloy wheels, which is a new design and unlike the multi-spokes which were recently caught testing in Brazil.

The Ford Figo-based crossover receives revised front and rear bumpers

We will get to see some changes to the cabin as well. Expect to see an updates centre console and it's very likely that the car will now come with a touchscreen infotainment system, which was till now missing in the Figo. We hope to see Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on the car as well, considering that its competitors already come packed in with them. The Ford Figo crossover will make it to India soon but how soon, is one question that remains unanswered.

