New Cars and Bikes in India

Exclusive: Ford Figo Based Crossover Spotted For The First Time In India

Though the Figo facelift has just received a facelift, there's another one on the cards and we've spotted the car in India for the first time. There are a lot of changes that the car has undergone.

View Photos
The Ford Figo facelift will be launched soon in India

Highlights

  • The Ford Figo facelift sees changes to the exterior and interior
  • The Figo facelift receives new alloy wheels
  • Expect the Figo facelift to launch in India next year

The carmakers in India are innovating and Ford doesn't want to stay behind in this race. Ford has tried to play competitively with the big boys in India and has been successful in doing so but it's trying its luck this time around with the Figo hatchback. The Ford Figo has been trying to make a mark in the hatchback segment, but with innovations from Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and even Hyundai making its way into the market, it's becoming increasingly difficult for the carmaker to keep pace with the rest. Now, Ford plans to innovate which is where this picture comes into play. The heavily camouflaged car is what looks like the Ka Trail - a crossover based on the Figo hatchback and looks like it's undergoing testing for its launch in the Indian market.

Also Read: Ford Figo Sports Edition Review

Ford Figo
5.17 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ford Figo

Now, we understand, where Ford is coming from here. Considering the Hyundai i20 Active and even Honda's WR-V have tasted success in India, Ford might have thought there's an opportunity in this segment. Though heavily camouflaged, we can see quite a few elements that are new up front and at the rear.

ford ka trail

The Ford Figo Crossover is being sold in other markets as the Ka Trail

The front bumper gets new lower air intakes and the headlamps too have been revised. The signature Ford grille remains but we get to see plastic cladding over the wheel arches, which shows off the 'crossover' style. At the rear, the bumper is all new and maintains Ford's signature look. The Figo-based crossover also gets twin-spoke black alloy wheels, which is a new design and unlike the multi-spokes which were recently caught testing in Brazil.

ford figo facelift

The Ford Figo-based crossover receives revised front and rear bumpers

We will get to see some changes to the cabin as well. Expect to see an updates centre console and it's very likely that the car will now come with a touchscreen infotainment system, which was till now missing in the Figo. We hope to see Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on the car as well, considering that its competitors already come packed in with them. The Ford Figo crossover will make it to India soon but how soon, is one question that remains unanswered.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ford Figo with Immediate Rivals

Ford Figo
Ford
Figo
TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

Popular Cars

BUY USED CAR

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Ford Figo Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.22 - 8.38 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.04 - 8.27 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 3.53 - 6.28 Lakh *
Honda Brio
Honda Brio
₹ 5.08 - 7.59 Lakh *
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat Punto Evo
₹ 5.82 - 8.9 Lakh *
Explore Figo
×
Explore Now
Select your City
or select from popular cities