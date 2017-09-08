Exclusive: First Ever Bajaj-Triumph Vehicle Spotted

Just a few weeks ago, Bajaj and Triumph shocked the Indian motorcycling world by announcing a joint partnership in order to develop new motorcycles in the mid-capacity or 250-500 cc range. These new bikes will be built by Bajaj and will be badged Triumph giving both two wheeler manufacturers an advantage. The outcome of the joint partnership will let Triumph operate in a new and more mass market oriented segment that it currently does not have a product in while banking on Bajaj's forte as a low-cost and high margins bike maker. And just a few weeks after the announcement of the joint partnership the first vehicle to showcase something from each brand has now been spotted!

(Bajaj Triumph test vehicle? Chota Tiger - Small Tiger spotted!)

Ok, so before you troll us on the internet and call us nasty names or doubt our loyalty to the country, we apologise for wasting your time with what is clearly a story written to make you have a laugh. So what is so special about this auto-rickshaw or tuk-tuk as it is known in some other countries? Well, Bajaj Auto makes it to begin with - so that's one manufacturer out of the way. The Triumph connection? Notice that rear sticker on the white patch of canvas? Well, that says 'Chota Tiger' in Hindi - which translates to 'Small Tiger'. I guess that's what the smaller Triumph Tigers with the 400cc Dominar engine could be called.

(Bajaj Triumph Partnership)

Incidentally though (totally being serious now, no really!) if Bajaj did make a smaller version of the Triumph Tiger with the engine from the KTM 390 Duke or the Dominar 400, it can always resurrect a long forgotten name from its past that would be absolutely perfect for it - the Bajaj CUB! The Cub was a small 100cc geared scooter that Bajaj made from 1984 to 1992 when it was discontinued as the more powerful Chetak dominated sales charts. So, do you think the name deserves a comeback? Well, we shall have to wait and see what Triumph and Bajaj have in store...

