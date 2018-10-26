New Cars and Bikes in India

Exclusive: Ducati India To Increase Prices Of Panigale V4, V4S

Ducati India has already exhausted the first lot of 50-odd Panigale V4 bikes, and prices are expected to be increased from January 2019.

Prices for the Ducati Panigale V4 will be increased from January 2019

Highlights

  • Ducati Panigale V4 prices to be increased from January 2019
  • The Panigale V4 makes 211 bhp of power and 124 Nm of peak torque
  • The Panigale V4 is priced at Rs. 20.53 lakh in India

Ducati India is expected to substantially increase prices of the flagship superbike, the Panigale V4 and the Panigale V4S. Carandbike has learnt that there has been considerable interest in Ducati's flagship sportbike in India. A source in the know has revealed to Carandbike that the entire first lot of Panigale V4 bikes earmarked for the Indian marked have all been already sold or booked. Now, prices for both the Ducati Panigale V4 and the Ducati Panigale V4S models are expected to get a 'substantial' increase from January 2019.

Ducati Panigale V4

21.75 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ducati Panigale V4

The Ducati Panigale V4 is the first production Ducati to use a four-cylinder engine. The V4 engine of the Panigale V4 has been derived from the MotoGP Desmosedici with the exact same 81 mm bore, but with a longer 53.5 mm stroke. The 1,103 cc, 90-degree, V4 engine puts out 211 bhp at 13,000 rpm and peak torque of 124 Nm at 10,000 rpm. The engine has a counter rotating crankshaft which neutralises the gyroscopic effects of a fast moving sportbike. With three riding modes - Street, Sport and Race, as well as electronically adjustable Ohlins suspension (on the V4 S) paired with the inertial measurement unit (IMU) which powers features like wheelie control, and slide control make for a sophisticated safety package on the world's most powerful road-legal superbike.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 S Track Review At Sepang International Circuit

0 Comments

Right now, prices for the Ducati Panigale V4 range begin at ₹ 20.53 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Panigale V4, while the Panigale V4 S is priced at ₹ 25.29 lakh (ex-showroom). While there's no indication of how much the price increase will be, we expect at least a 6-7 per cent increment over the current prices from January 2019.

