Exclusive: Cleveland Ace Deluxe Gets A Price Cut In India; Now Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

Exclusive: Cleveland Ace Deluxe Gets A Price Cut In India; Now Priced At ₹ 1.85 Lakh

The modern-classic Cleveland Ace Deluxe has received a Rs. 38,000 price cut on its price tag, which is restricted for the first 200 orders.

Cleveland has slashed prices of the Ace Deluxe by Rs. 38,000,

US-based motorcycle maker Cleveland CycleWerks (CCW) commenced operations in India earlier this year with the Ace Deluxe and Misfit motorcycles, which were priced at ₹ 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The company, however, has now decided to slash prices on the Ace Deluxe by a healthy ₹ 38,000, and the bike is now priced at ₹ 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The price reduction is introductory and limited to first 200 orders for the motorcycle. The move is intended to help the brand gain momentum in the country as it establishes its network and operations. The Misfit does not get a price cut for now.

The Cleveland Ace Deluxe is a modern classic with compact proportions. The bike weighs a light 133 kg (kerb), and is powered by a 229 cc Honda-derived, single-cylinder, carburetted engine tuned for 15 bhp and 16 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and is claimed to return about 30 kmpl. Suspension duties include USD forks up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking performance comes from a 298 mm single-disc up front and a 210 mm single-piston disc at the rear. The Cleveland Misfit runs on the same mechanicals but is a cafe racer in design. 

In addition to the price cut, Cleveland will be adding new colour options to the Ace Deluxe including new matte black, metallic orange and matte green shades. There's a new sky blue colour scheme in the pipeline as well that will be offered later. 

Cleveland CycleWerks opened its first dealership in India in Vashi, near Mumbai, in September this year, and has added a new showroom in Chennai. The manufacturer will soon open outlets in Bangalore, Hosur, Coimbatore, Salem, Indore  as well as Mizoram in the following weeks. The company plans to have 30 dealerships operational by 2020, to retail its portfolio of small capacity retro motorcycles. The bike maker showcased its range of offerings at the 2018 Auto Expo, which included the custom bobber - Heist and also the Ace Scrambler motorcycles, powered by 229 cc the same engine. 

Cleveland is planning aims to sell about 7000 units per annum and is locally assembling the motorcycles in the country via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route. The bikes are assembled at the manufacturer's facility in Wakdewadi, near Pune that has installed production capacity of 35,000 units per annum. CCW recently started exporting motorcycles from India to the Middle East. 

New Tata Harrier Teasers Reveal 6-Speed Manual Gearbox And Cooled Glovebox
Exclusive: Cleveland Ace Deluxe Gets A Price Cut In India; Now Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
Nissan Kicks SUV Caught Testing In India
Jawa Perak: 5 Things You Need To Know
Jaguar Land Rover To Lay Off Staff Temporarily At UK Plant
BMW Mulls Converting Hybrids To Electric Only Mode In Polluted Cities
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.13 lakh
2020 Jeep Gladiator Debuts At 2018 LA Auto Show
Skoda Scala Interior Revealed In New Official Images
New Teaser Images Of The Pininfarina PF0 Show Off Design Philosophy
2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 64,998
Hyundai Palisade SUV Revealed At The LA Auto Show
Volkswagen Planning New North America Factory For Electric Vehicles
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sales Breaches The 5 Lakh Mark
Upcoming 200-400 cc Bikes In India In 2019
Mahindra Alturas G4

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Hyundai Xcent

Mercedes-Benz CLS

BMW M2

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

2018 Hyundai Santro

DC Avanti
Jawa Perak: 5 Things You Need To Know
2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 64,998
2019 Suzuki Jimny 4X4: First Drive Review
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
