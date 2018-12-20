Exclusive: BMW X4 India Launch Details Revealed

This is the first time the X4 will make it to Indian shores.

BMW is all set to launch the X4 SUV on February 7, 2019. We were the first to tell you that the car will be launched in India and well, we are the first to tell you about the launch date. The X4 will kick start BMWs onslaught in India this year. This is the first time the X4 will make it to Indian shores. The all-new 2018 BMW X4 comes with a very distinctive coupe-like roofline and borrows cues from the new generation X3, the model on which it is based on.

The X4 won't have a direct rival in the Indian market but it's likely to compete against the Range Rover Evoque, Audi Q5 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC in the segment. The company will price it competitively as well as it suggests that it is likely that the X4 will be produced locally.

The new BMW X4 is based on the CLAR platform

The new BMW X4 is based on the all-new CLAR platform from the company. The new architecture that was introduced with the 7 Series, is now seen on most new BMW models and has resulted in weight savings of nearly 50 kg. This, despite the fact that the new X4 is 81 mm longer and 37 mm wider than the previous version, while the wheelbase stands longer too by 54 mm, at 2864 mm. BMW promises 27 mm of additional legroom at the rear and the boot capacity has increased by 25 litres to 525 litres.

The cabin is all new and we'll see a new 6.5-inch display that comes as standard for the infotainment system but there'll be an optional 10.3-inch unit on offer. The steering wheel is new shared with the new X3, 5 Series and 7 Series. You also get voice and gesture control, as well as paddle shifts on the higher spec trims.

The all-new 2018 BMW X4 comes with a very distinctive coupe-like roofline and borrows cues from the new generation X3

The X4 is likely to come with a diesel engine. It'll be a 2.0-litre unit but we don't know the power figures yet. It will likely churn out either 187 bhp or 228 bhp. Transmission duties will be handled by the 8-speed automatic for all engines, while BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system will also be on offer.



