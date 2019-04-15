New Cars and Bikes in India

Exclusive: Another Major Facelift Coming Soon On Renault Duster

Renault India will not be bringing us the second generation Duster that has launched in Europe last year. Instead expect a second significant facelift that will cover some styling, feature and equipment upgrades.

View Photos
The Renault Duster facelift will come around February or March 2020 to meet BS6 deadline

The very popular Renault Duster has been around since 2012. The car was extremely well received and created new benchmarks for compact SUVs in India. Its monocoque construction and efficient engines were the chief reasons it did so well. It received some updates and a facelift already but now with nearly 200,000 Dusters sold in India, we have exclusive information on what happens next. The second generation Dacia Duster (which we get badged as Renault) shall not be coming to India. Instead Renault India is undertaking a major investment to update the current car. This will involve another styling change - or facelift. And more significantly, it will also entail adding certain features, interior updates, and safety related changes too. The car will have to meet the new crash norms, and this will not need major tweaking according to sources within the company.

2018 renault duster

India will not get the second-gen Renault Duster a.k.a. Dacia Duster unveiled in 2018

Renault Duster

9.15 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Renault Duster

But aside from that there will be a lot of safety equipment that will also become standard. Expected on that list are dual airbags and ESC or an electronic stability control programme. The car is also expected to get larger LED daytime running lights, a more premium interior finish, and a new connectivity touchscreen interface. The car will also move to a new drivetrain - but that will only happen around February or March 2020, in time to meet the April 2020 BS6 or Bharat Stage 6 deadline.

renault duster amt styling

The India-spec Renault Duster received its previous facelift in 2016 and also an AMT version

Renault first updated the Duster with a brand new touchscreen infotainment setup for the top end in 2014. The 4x4 variant came in 2015. The following year it received a major facelift with new grille, headlamps, taillights and bumpers. This was done just for India, and was not in keeping with the Duster's global facelift that had happened in 2014. At the same time we also got an India-specific auto option (AMT) on the diesel Duster on the more powerful 108 bhp variant. Badged as easy-R, the AMT has been quite popular. The car continues to be available with 3 engine options in India - 83 bhp (5-Speed manual gearbox) / 108 bhp 1.5-litre diesel (6-Speed manual/AMT), and 104 bhp 1.5-litre petrol (5-Speed manual/ 6-Speed CVT). The petrol has an auto option of a CVT gearbox.

0 Comments

Renault is expected to use India as the lead development market for the next generation of the Duster. You can read more about that in carandbike's exclusive report - here. The Duster's key rivals are the Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Scorpio, Nissan Kicks and its own sibling - the Renault Captur.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Renault Duster with Immediate Rivals

Renault Duster
Renault
Duster
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra
Thar
Honda BR-V
Honda
BR-V
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai
Creta
Nissan Terrano
Nissan
Terrano
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra
Scorpio
Jeep Compass
Jeep
Compass
TAGS :
Renault Duster New Renault Duster Renault Duster facelift 2020 Renault Duster

Latest News

Exclusive: India To Be Lead Market For Third Generation Renault Duster
Exclusive: India To Be Lead Market For Third Generation Renault Duster
Exclusive: Another Major Facelift Coming Soon On Renault Duster
Exclusive: Another Major Facelift Coming Soon On Renault Duster
Audi AI:ME Electric Vehicle Showcased At Auto Shanghai 2019
Audi AI:ME Electric Vehicle Showcased At Auto Shanghai 2019
Toyota Sells Electric Vehicle Technology To Chinese Startup Singulato
Toyota Sells Electric Vehicle Technology To Chinese Startup Singulato
Actor Amitabh Bachchan Adds New Mercedes-Benz V-Class To His Garage
Actor Amitabh Bachchan Adds New Mercedes-Benz V-Class To His Garage
2019 Mini John Cooper Works India Launch Date Confirmed
2019 Mini John Cooper Works India Launch Date Confirmed
German Motor Authority Probes More Mercedes Emissions Software
German Motor Authority Probes More Mercedes Emissions Software
Upcoming Renault Triber MPV Spied In India
Upcoming Renault Triber MPV Spied In India
TVS Outsells Honda In March 2019 Two-Wheeler Sales
TVS Outsells Honda In March 2019 Two-Wheeler Sales
Winter Wanderlust: Driving To Spiti And Back!
Winter Wanderlust: Driving To Spiti And Back!
Honda Wants To Reclaim The World's Fastest Lawn Mower Crown
Honda Wants To Reclaim The World's Fastest Lawn Mower Crown
Volkswagen Pushes Battery Partners To Build Gigafactories
Volkswagen Pushes Battery Partners To Build Gigafactories
Production-Ready MG Hector Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of Launch
Production-Ready MG Hector Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of Launch
Volkswagen ID. Roomzz Concept Showcased; Likely To Take On Tesla Model X
Volkswagen ID. Roomzz Concept Showcased; Likely To Take On Tesla Model X
One-Off Ducati Diavel 1260 S Materico Unveiled
One-Off Ducati Diavel 1260 S Materico Unveiled

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

₹ 3.87 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Renault Duster Alternatives

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 7.86 - 10.99 Lakh *
Honda BR-V
Honda BR-V
₹ 10.86 - 16.39 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11 - 18.06 Lakh *
Nissan Terrano
Nissan Terrano
₹ 11.23 - 17.13 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 11.57 - 19.56 Lakh *
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
₹ 17.95 - 26.71 Lakh *
View More
Explore Duster
×
Explore Now
x
2019 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled First Ride Review
2019 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled First Ride Review
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Production-Ready MG Hector Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of Launch
Production-Ready MG Hector Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of Launch
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities