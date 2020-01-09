Exclusive: 2020 Triumph Street Triple S Will Not Be Launched In India

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple S, which has been unveiled for Europe, will not be launched in India. For India, Triumph Motorcycles will only offer the range-topping 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS, with updates by Triumph's Moto2 engineering team to the 765 cc, in-line, three-cylinder engine. Triumph Motorcycles has just introduced the Street Triple S in Europe with a 660 cc, triple engine. The new Street Triple S, with power restricted for A2 licence holders in Europe, puts out 47 bhp of peak power at 9,000 rpm and 60 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. Once a rider gets an unrestricted A licence, the Street Triple S can be de-restricted by a Triumph dealer to put out 95 bhp of power at 11,250 rpm and peak torque of 66 Nm at 9,250 rpm.

The new Street Triple RS is one of the most entertaining and engaging roadsters and is easily one of the very best bikes out there

Sources in Triumph Motorcycles India have confirmed to Carandbike that the new Street Triple S will not be introduced in India, and only the range-topping Street Triple RS, with a 765 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine, will be offered on sale for the Indian market. The updated engine of the RS has been tweaked by Triumph's Moto2 engineering team, and includes lighter engine components, making for a more responsive throttle, as well as a new, and freer flowing exhaust for a more distinctive sound. The 765 cc engine of the Street Triple RS puts out 121 bhp at 11,750 rpm, with peak torque of 79 Nm coming in at 9,350 rpm.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS retains its playful personality. It's highly entertaining and is perfectly at home on the racetrack

The updated engine of the RS makes 9 per cent more mid-range power, complemented by 9 per cent more mid-range torque. The gearbox has been updated with shorter first and second gears for quicker acceleration, and comes with a standard bi-directional quickshifter. The slip and assist clutch has been updated too, and reduces wheel hop and chatter under aggressive downshifts and heavy braking. We have already reviewed the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS, which is on sale in India, and it continues to remain one of our favourite middleweight nakeds offered on sale in India.

