Exclusive: 2019 BMW 3 Series India Launch Details Out

The new generation BMW 3 Series is based on the CLAR architecture and is roomier than before

BMW India will be launching the next generation 3 Series sedan in the country on August 22, 2019. We exclusively told you in December last year that BMW dealers have been accepting pre-bookings for 3 Series in India, while deliveries were only promised by mid-2019. The new 3 will be competing against a number of offerings including the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4, Volvo S60 and the Jaguar XE in the segment. The 2019 BMW 3 Series made its global debut at the Paris Motor Show last year and the seventh generation model grows in both form and function over its predecessor.

The New BMW 330i M-Sport gets a different bumper altogether compared to the 320d

The G20 BMW 3 Series is based on the automaker's CLAR architecture that also underpins the 7 and the 5 Series models. The new platform has opened the sedan in proportions and the model is now 76 mm longer with the wheelbase 41 mm longer as well than the predecessor. The new generation 3 Series is also a lot more athletic with a weight reduction of 55 kg, and a has a drag coefficient of just 0.23 cd. The torsional rigidity has also gone up by 25 per cent and up to 50 per cent in certain places.

In terms of appearance, the 2019 BMW 3 Series takes inspiration from the new 8 Series sporting the larger kidney grilles, LED headlamps with L-shaped daytime running lights, while BMW will offer laser lights as optional. BMW's famed Hofmeister kink design cue makes it on the new 3 as well but is now a part of the C-pillar instead of the door. Another interesting feature is self-levelling hub caps on the wheels, much like Rolls-Royce cars. At the rear, the car gets new wraparound taillights similar to the new 5 Series that add to a wider appearance on the sedan.

The 2019 BMW 3 Series will be offered in both petrol and diesel options

Inside, the seventh generation BMW 3 Series follows a familiar design language as other models in its stable with the cabin finished in the best of materials. The cabin now gets an all-digital instrument console with a HUD, memory seats, electric sunroof, keyless entry, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and BMW's Intelligent Personal Assistant. The new cabin is also more practical in terms of space management and offers 11 mm of legroom as well as improved head and shoulder room at the rear. An additional 36 litres of space is available across the cabin as well and the boot capacity has been increased to 481 litres.

Powertrain options on the 2019 BMW 3 Series will include the 2.0-litre and 3.0-litre turbo petrol and diesel mills, all of which will come paired with the 8-speed Steptronic transmission. India will get the rear-wheel-drive version of the sedan, while BMW also retails the xDrive all-wheel-drive version globally. The car continues to get a driver-oriented set-up with 50:50 weight distribution and the suspension spring rates have increased by 20 per cent for a more feedback rich handling experience.

The G20 BMW 3 Series' cabin offers better space, especially at the rear with improved legroom and shoulder room

The all-new BMW 3 Series will be marginally more expensive than the outgoing model, so do expect to see a price hike when the model goes on sale. It is also part of the 12 new launches that BMW has earmarked for the current financial year. Prior to the 3 Series, the automaker will be bringing the all-new X7 SUV and the 7 Series facelift to India on July 25, 2019.

