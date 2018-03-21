Exclusive: 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 To Go On Sale Next Month

On the sidelines of the newly launched 2018 Tiger 800, Triumph Motorcycles India MD, Vimal Sumbly confirmed that the new Tiger 1200 will be the company's first launch for the 2018-19 financial year. The company's flagship adventure tourer will make its way to the country by April-May, 2018 and will take on a number of adventure motorcycles in the segment. Unlike the Tiger 800 though which is a locally assembled offering, the 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). We even exclusively revealed that bookings for the new Tiger 1200 had commenced in January itself this year for ₹ 2 lakh.

The 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 gets a number of upgrades like its younger sibling including changes to the engine, styling and rider aids. However, the big change has been the omission of the Explorer moniker on the model. Yes, it's just badged as the 'Tiger 1200' now.

Other upgrades include new adaptive cornering lights, all-LED lights and new LED signature lights as well. The Tiger 1200 has uses the full-colour TFT LCD screen that's available on the Tiger 800 XRx and XCx models. In addition, you get the new toggle switch, illuminated switchgear, new riding modes and hill-hold control across the mid and range-topping variants. The adventure tourer also comes with the integrated braking system, cornering ABS, shift assist, keyless ignition and an updated cruise control.

Power comes from the same 1215 cc in-line, three-cylinder engine that has received a few changes. The bike gets a lighter flywheel and crankshaft, and a new magnesium cam cover. The bike also comes with a new Arrow exhaust on the top trims. The motor is now tuned to churn out 141 bhp at 9350 rpm and 122 Nm of peak torque at 7600 rpm. The motor comes paired with a 6-speed transmission.

Internationally, the 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 is available in six variants, but it needs to be seen how many make it to India. The British bike maker would want to bring the fully loaded variants right from the start, depending on the demand. Expect prices to start at about ₹ 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 2018 Tiger 1200 for the XR, while the XC series is likely to start from ₹ 20 lakh.

The new Triumph Tiger 1200 will lock horns against the BMW R 1200 GS and the upcoming Ducati Multistrada 1260 and 1260 Enduro.

