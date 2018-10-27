Exclusive: 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Facelift Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 65.25 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

Exclusive: 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Facelift Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 65.25 Lakh

Just a month after the C-Class Facelift launch, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet is now on sale in India as well, with it being priced at Rs. 65.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mercedes-Benz India had launched the 2018 C-Class Facelift in India barely a month ago and now, the German luxury car manufacturer has launched the 2018 C-Class Cabriolet in the country as well. There will be just one trim on offer and it is priced at ₹ 65.25 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The current gen C-Class range was launched in 2014 while the C-Cabriolet was launched in 2016. The 2018 C-Class range received a comprehensive update, with over 6,500 components being changed.

Also Read: 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift Launched In India

First showcased at the New York Auto Show earlier this year, the C-Class Cabriolet gets a few visual tweaks over the previous model with one of the key updates being the new Multibeam LED headlamps along with re-styled bumpers and newly designed alloys as well. The C-Class Cabriolet also gets a new and updated infotainment system with a 10.25-inch HD screen along with updated COMAND system that offers smartphone integration. It also features new NTG 5.5 Telematics as well.

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Facelift

The interior has been updated with a new upholstery colour that is Magma Grey leather and will be offered in two new trims which are Anthracite wood oak grey and Open-pore walnut wood. You can specify the colour of the upholstery in red and black too. The fabric roof can be specified in four colours, which are red, black, blue and brown. And it opens/folds back in about 11 seconds and can be done on the move too, up till a speed of 40 kmph. What is good is that one can open/fold the fabric roof remotely from the key fob as well. The C-Class Cabriolet gets a top-of-the-line Burmester audio system, which is not offered on the C-Class sedan range and the Designo range of customisation options, are exclusive to the C-Class Cabriolet as well. The 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet is offered in three exterior colour finishes which are, Mojave Silver, Selenite Grey and the special Designo Selenite Grey Magno.

Also Read: 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift: Key Features

Speaking about the engine specifications, the 2018 C-Class Cabriolet gets a 2-litre petrol engine which makes 258 bhp at 5,800-6,100 rpm and pumps out peak torque of 370 Nm at 1,800-4,000 rpm. The engine is paired to Mercedes' 9-speed 9G Tronic automatic gearbox and does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 6.2 seconds. The top speed of the new C-Class Cabriolet is 250 kmph.

The new C-Class cabriolet looks like a million bucks and currently has the Audi A5 cabriolet as its closest competition in terms of pricing and features.

Exclusive: 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Facelift Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 65.25 Lakh
