New Cars and Bikes in India

Ex-Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn Charged In United States Over Dieselgate Scandal

The United States Justice Department has charged ex-Volkswagen CEO Marin Winterkorn in connection with the Dieselgate scandal with four counts including wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

View Photos
ex-volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn charged over dieselgate

Highlights

  • Martin Winterkorn has been charged with four felony counts in the US
  • Counts include conspiracy to defraud the US, Clean air act violations
  • Volkswagen had settled Dieselgate charges in 2017 by paying $4.3 billion

Dieselgate is the biggest (and dirtiest) scandal to ever hit the global automotive industry. And now in a rather unexpected development, the United States Justice Department has disclosed that it has filed criminal charges against Volkswagen's ex-CEO Martin Winterkorn. The charges have been filed accusing him of a conspiracy to cover up the Volkswagen Group's emissions cheating between 2006 and 2015 when it was finally uncovered. Martin Winterkorn had resigned days after news of the Scandal broke in September 2015. The Justice Department has charged him with four felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, wire fraud and violating the Clean Air Act.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

According to Reuters, the United States indictment of Martin Winterkorn is largely a symbolic one. Although Winterkorn is already under investigation in Germany over the Dieselgate scandal, it is unlikely that as a German citizen he will ever actually be extradited to the United States to face trial. The charging and prosecution of CEOs in major corporate scandal or crisis is rare, a precedent set by the United States federal government after the 2007 financial crisis. In comparison, no individuals of the Toyota Motor Corporation were charged in connection to the unintended acceleration issues and similarly, no individuals at General Motors were charged in connection to the ignition switch defect that also claimed the lives of a few drivers.

In 2017, the Volkswagen Group settled criminal charges with the United States Justice Department over the Dieselgate scandal for a sum of $4.3 billion. The Volkswagen group will also be spending close to $25 billion in the United States alone to address class action lawsuits and claims from owners, environmental regulators and dealers. Volkswagen has also been forced to buy back over 5 lakh running vehicles from owners, which have now been stored in lots around the country.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo GTI with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen
Polo GTI
TAGS :

Latest News

Comments (0)

Popular Cars

BUY USED CAR

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen Polo GTI
₹ 23.41 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 5.89 - 9.86 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 5.98 - 11.11 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.17 - 36.12 Lakh *
View More
x
Select your City
or select from popular cities