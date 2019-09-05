Rissala Electric Motors Private Limited (REM) is an electric mobility start-up which has launched the Evolet brand of electric scooters, motorcycles and quad bikes in India. The company's entry-level products include the Evolet Polo Pony, Polo and Derby electric scooters. Prices for the Polo Pony begin at ₹ 39,499, and for the Polo at ₹ 44,499 while prices for the Derby begin at ₹ 46,499. Each model is available in two variants each, with different types of batteries, either with valve-regulated lead acid or lithium ion, with the entry-level models being equipped with lead acid batteries. All the Evolet electric scooters come equipped with brushless DC motors.

Urvashi Rautela with Evolet CEO Prerana Chaturvedi at the brand launch of Evolet electric two-wheelers

"We want to come up with product that has no transportation cost and is affordable with good after-sales facility. Through informative marketing, we can educate the masses about e-scooters and ascertain the fact that these vehicles are more beneficial than other types of vehicles available in the market," said Prerana Chaturvedi, CEO and Spokesperson, Rissala Electric Motors Private Limited.

In the first phase of operations, the company will expand its presence across Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Within the next two months, Evolet will be available across India. The company has its manufacturing facilities at Bilaspur in Haryana, spread over 1,00,000 square feet, and claims of having world-class infrastructure for manufacturing electric vehicles of all kinds.

The Evolet Derby has a top speed of just 25 kmph and a claimed range of over 60 km on a full charge

The entry-level Polo Pony is equipped with a waterproof brushless DC (BLDC) motor with an output of 250 watt. It has a maximum speed of 25 kmph and a range of 60 km on a full charge. The Polo Pony EZ with 48 V/24 Ah VRLA (valve-regulated lead acid) battery is priced at ₹ 39,499 while the Polo Pony Classic with 48 V/24 Ah lithium ion battery is priced at ₹ 49,499. The Polo range is inspired by Italian styling, and is designed and made for short rides.

The Hawk is a full-faired electric sportbike which will be launched in the next few months

Its lightweight construction is said to allow easy manoeuvrability for urban commuters. The Polo EZ has a range of 65 km on a single charge of the battery, with a maximum speed of 25 kmph. The Polo EZ with 48V/24 Ah VRLA battery is priced at ₹ 44,499, while the Polo Classic with 48 V/24 Ah lithium ion battery is priced at ₹ 54,499. The Derby has a slightly sharp and muscular design, with a maximum speed of 25 kmph and 60 km range on a full charge. The Derby also is equipped with a waterproof BLDC motor, and like the other two models, is available in two variants - one with a lead acid battery and the top-spec variant with a lithium ion battery. The Derby EZ with 60 V/30 Ah VRLA battery is priced at ₹ 46,499 while the Derby Classic with 60 V/30 Ah lithium ion battery is priced at ₹ 59,999.

The Evolet Warrior is an electric quad with a top speed of 60 kmph

Evolet also launched the Warrior electric quad bike, with a 3000 watt waterproof BLDC motor with a maximum forward speed of 60 kmph and reverse speed of 20 kmph. The Warrior is available with 72 V/40 Ah lithium ion battery with a range of 50 km per charge, and is priced at ₹ 1.40 lakh. The top-spec version of the Evolet range of electric scooters are IOT-enabled and come with a dedicated Evolet app, which offers the rider a wide range of information, including battery health, battery status, GPS, geo-fencing and security tracking. The app will also notify customers of service due dates, and will also be able to make an appointment. A fast charger will be offered additionally which will enable the Evolet scooters to be charged completely in just 3 hours. Evolet also showcased an electric maxi-scooter, a naked street commuter motorcycle, as well as a full-faired electric sportbike, which will be launched in the future. The naked bike is called the Falcon, the maxi-scooter Raptor, and the full-faired electric sportbike is called the Hawk.

