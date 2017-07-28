Everything You Need To Know About The Tesla Model 3

There's been a lot of buzz surrounding the launch of Tesla's most affordable car - the Model 3. The Tesla Model 3 is one of the most anticipated cars from the American car manufacturer and though it looks like a toned down version of the Model S, it still is very attractive and there's a lot to look forward to. In fact, Elon Musk said in a tweet that 30 Model 3 customers will receive their cars today and that is just the beginning. While you might think that this is car only for the European and the American markts, well, think again. The Model 3 is coming to India and it's a big deal because it will mark the electric carmakers entry into the market as also probably change the dynamics of the electric car market in India, which is why we need to get a closer look at the car and

Tesla Model 3 ₹ 23 - 25 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Here are 10 things we know about the Tesla Model 3:

Setting up for Model 3 handover tomorrow night ... A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Jul 27, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

Tesla's line-up will now consist of three cars - the Model S, the Model X SUV and the Model 3, out of which the Model 3 is the most affordable of them all. We say this because it starts at US$ 35,000 (approximately Rs 23.2 lakh) for the base trim. The Tesla Model 3 was first launched in March 2016 and back then Musk announced that the deliveries would start later in 2017. But we took that statement with a pinch of salt as the launch of the Roadster was delayed by nine months, the Model S was six months late, and the Model X was a full two years late. So the deliveries of the Model 3 is actually ahead of schedule. The Model 3 is a practical car as it's a five seater coupe and very practical in terms of space for passengers as well as their luggage. Just before its global reveal, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk tweeted that online bookings for the Model 3 would soon commence in India, Brazil, South Africa, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore and Ireland. In fact in less than a week the company received 3,50,000 pre-orders for the car which shows that people are not shying away from buying an electric car. The Model 3 is fast too. The car's powertrain comes fitted with a total of 7,200 Superchargers and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in less than 6 seconds. The first production ready Tesla Model 3 rolled out earlier this month On a single full charge, the Model 3 can provide a range of 402 km. It is supercharging-compatible as well which basically means that the car can be charged to half capacity within 20 to 30 minutes. Tesla has adopted the top to bottom approach with the Model 3 and this is why even the most affordable model from the company gets features like Autopilot feature. This allows the Model 3 too steer itself within the lane and change lanes at the touch of the turn signal. It's this kind of equipment that's now been made available in cars like the new-gen Audi A8 and even the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Tesla plans to offer fewer than 100 configurations for the Model 3, far less than the 1,500 available for the Model S as uniformity will help them mass-produce at a faster rate, but buyers will still have the options like bigger or dual batteries for faster speeds among others. The Tesla Model 3 will make its way into India and though Elon Musk has tweeted on many occasions that the carmaker will make its way to India in 2017, it looks unlikely. We hope to see it next year in India. Of course, when the car comes to India, it will take the CBU route. However, according to Tesla's Chief Information Officer, Jay Vijayan, the company is planning to build a manufacturing facility in India.

