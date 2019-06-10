Every Two Minutes A New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Is Sold In India Says Company

Maruti Suzuki has been selling the Dzire compact sedan in India for over 10 years now and till now has reached around 19 lakh customers. The Dzire, now, is a subcompact sedan but Maruti Suzuki has had a compact sedan iteration before and the number of customers it has reached to is a combination of sales of both these cars. In 2018-19, Maruti Suzuki sold over 2.5 lakh units of the Dzire subcompact sedan averaging a monthly sales of 21,000 units. There's no doubt it leads the pack in the segment and boasts of a market share of 55 per cent, while the Amaze is a distant second.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: "The brand Dzire has been a major contributor to Maruti Suzuki's journey and we express our gratitude to customers. With the launch of Dzire, we created a new 'compact sedan' segment. This segment is continuously evolving and growing. Over the years, Maruti Suzuki Dzire has led this growth and it continues to be relevant and attractive to customers. A testimony to its strong customer connect is that the sales of third generation Dzire went up by nearly 20%."

The automatic variant of the Dzire too has received significant success with close to 13 per cent buyers opting for the AMT version. The Maruti Dzire is offered in a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.3-litre diesel engine along with automated manual transmission or AMT offered on both models. The petrol engine makes 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque while the diesel engine makes 74 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. The petrol model has a claimed mileage of 22 kmpl while the diesel Dzire has a claimed mileage of 28 kmpl.

