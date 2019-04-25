New Cars and Bikes in India

EV Owners Can Use Google Maps For Real-Time Info On charging Stations In US, UK

Google Maps will also show you related information to an EV charging station such as how many ports are currently available, port types, and charging speeds.

Google Maps will provide information like - currently available ports, port types, and charging speeds

The next time your electric vehicle (EV) runs out of charge, you needn't wonder where in the vicinity you'll find a charging station. Search giant Google announced an update to its Google Maps service that will allow users to discover real-time availability of charging ports in the US and UK.

As explained in the official blog, searching for? EV charging stations? will show you updated information from networks such as Chargemaster, EVgo, and SemaConnect. ChargePoint will be added soon.

Instead of waiting in line for your turn, Google Maps will also show you related information to an EV charging station such as how many ports are currently available, port types, and charging speeds. Crowd-sourced information will also be provided such as photos, ratings, reviews, and questions.

The feature is available on Google Maps on desktop, Android, iOS and Android Auto.



