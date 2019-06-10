New Cars and Bikes in India

EV Deadline May Create Consumer Discontent: TVS Chairman

TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan has now voiced concerns over the government's proposed deadline to replace all internal combustion engine two-wheelers and three-wheelers with electric vehicles.

View Photos
TVS Chairman Venu Srinivasan has expressed concerns over EV deadline

Highlights

  • TVS currently working on mass market EV product
  • Unrealistic deadline will create consumer discontent
  • Auto manufacturing will be derailed which supports 4 million jobs

TVS Motor Company has also expressed reservations on the government's proposed ban on two-wheelers and three-wheelers with internal combustion engines by 2025 and 2023 respectively. The government's think-tank, Niti Aayog has readied a draft proposal which envisages 100 per cent electrification of two-wheelers with engine capacity of 150 cc and below by 2025, and 100 per cent electrification of three-wheelers by 2023. The auto industry's body, SIAM (Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers), as well as the industry's apex body CII (Confederation of Indian Industry), have already urged the government to have a more practical approach to push for electrification in the auto industry.

Also Read: Rajiv Bajaj Says EV Deadline Impractical

TVS

TVS Bikes

Apache RTR 160 4V

Apache RTR 180

Ntorq 125

Radeon

Apache RR 310

Apache RTR 200 4V

Apache RTR 160

Sport

Star City Plus

Jupiter

XL 100

Scooty Pep Plus

Victor

Scooty Zest 110

XL 100 Comfort

Wego

XL HD

"Automakers everywhere are supportive of the overall goal of introducing electric vehicles (EV) and easing consumers into electric mobility. As a result we have been doing serious development work to ensure we can offer a mass market EV product that delivers on safety and high performance. This is necessary to co-opt consumers into making a switch, so it's driven by consumer willingness and, therefore, adopted easily and widely. The supporting infrastructure for charging also needs to be as robust as conventional fuel options," Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said in a statement.

Also Read: Electric Two-Wheeler, Three-Wheeler Targest Need To Be Practical, Says SIAM

0 Comments

The TVS Chairman termed the government's proposed deadline unrealistic, and voiced concerns that it may end up hurting consumer sentiment, and at the same time, negatively impact the auto industry. "The auto industry globally is still a long way away from all of this, as is India. To force an unrealistic deadline for mass adoption of electric two and three wheelers, will not just create consumer discontent, it risks derailing auto-manufacturing in India that supports 4 million jobs. We need gradual and seamless adoption of EVs to avoid such collateral damage and ensure our technology-driven disruption is positive and lasting," said Srinivasan.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with Immediate Rivals

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS
Apache RTR 160 4V

Popular TVS Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
₹ 87,178 - 1.1 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
₹ 88,440 - 99,880 *
TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125
₹ 66,605 - 69,330 *
TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon
₹ 51,884 *
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310
₹ 2.46 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
₹ 1.02 - 1.17 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
₹ 89,418 - 1.02 Lakh *
TVS Sport
TVS Sport
₹ 43,098 - 49,790 *
TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
₹ 49,336 - 62,452 *
TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
₹ 53,538 - 59,977 *
TVS XL 100
TVS XL 100
₹ 35,198 *
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
₹ 42,951 - 43,480 *
TVS Victor
TVS Victor
₹ 57,057 - 60,208 *
TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110
₹ 51,878 - 53,463 *
TVS XL 100 Comfort
TVS XL 100 Comfort
₹ 35,349 *
TVS Wego
TVS Wego
₹ 55,823 - 56,775 *
TVS XL HD
TVS XL HD
₹ 38,739 - 46,604 *
View More
x
Mahindra To Stop Production Of All Vehicles For Up To 13 Days Due To Low Demand
Mahindra To Stop Production Of All Vehicles For Up To 13 Days Due To Low Demand
Every Two Minutes Maruti Suzuki Sells A Dzire In India
Every Two Minutes Maruti Suzuki Sells A Dzire In India
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
TVS Jupiter Grande Discontinued; ZX Variant Updated With New Features
TVS Jupiter Grande Discontinued; ZX Variant Updated With New Features
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities