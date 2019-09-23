New Cars and Bikes in India

Europe's Carmakers Warn Of Massive Job And Financial Losses In The Event Of No-Deal Brexit

Automakers have grown increasingly concerned at PM Boris Johnson's apparent lack of progress toward a new withdrawal deal to replace the proposals of his predecessor Theresa May, which the British parliament rejected 3 times.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Britain is scheduled to quit the EU on October 31 but businesses have grown increasingly concerned

A month before Britain is due to quit the European Union, the bloc's car-makers have joined forces to warn of billions of euros in losses in the event of a no-deal Brexit with production stoppages costing 50,000 pounds a minute in Britain alone.

Britain is scheduled to quit the EU on October 31 but businesses have grown increasingly concerned at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's apparent lack of progress toward a new withdrawal deal to replace the proposals of his predecessor Theresa May, which the British parliament rejected three times.

In a statement, groups including the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, the European Association of Automotive Suppliers and 17 national groups warned of the impact of "no-deal" on an industry which employs 13.8 million people in the European Union including Britain, or 6.1% of the workforce.

"The UK's departure from the EU without a deal would trigger a seismic shift in trading conditions, with billions of euros of tariffs threatening to impact consumer choice and affordability on both sides of the Channel," they wrote in Monday's statement.

"The end of barrier-free trade could bring harmful disruption to the industry's just-in-time operating model, with the cost of just one minute of production stoppage in the UK alone amounting to €54,700 (£50,000)."

If the two sides revert to World Trade Organisation trading rules, the likely consequence of a disorderly Brexit, the groups warned that the necessary tariffs will add 5.7 billion euros to the EU-Britain car trade bill.

The European car industry is dependent on heavily integrated cross-border supply chains, which rely for their effectiveness on a zero-tariff, almost border-free environment within the EU's custom union.

0 Comments

Britain's car industry, which is almost entirely foreign-owned, is exceptionally vulnerable, as it is dominated by factories owned by German, French and Japanese auto makers.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Renault Triber
Renault Triber
₹ 5.47 - 7.4 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.07 - 18.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 11.15 - 13.58 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.2 Lakh *
MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.56 - 9.14 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Renault Triber is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Renault Triber is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Polarity Smart Bikes Unveils Electric Bike Range; Prices Start At Rs. 38,000
Polarity Smart Bikes Unveils Electric Bike Range; Prices Start At Rs. 38,000
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities