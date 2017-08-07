New Cars and Bikes in India

European Union Says No Plans For Electric Cars Quotas

The Commission is looking into ways to promote use of low carbon energy and transport, but none of them includes quotas for electric cars

View Photos
The European Union has no plans to introduce quotas for electric cars

Highlights

  • The Commission is looking into ways to promote use of low carbon energy
  • None of them includes quotas for electric cars
  • The Commission was reacting to a report in German newspaper Handelsblatt

The European Union on Monday said it had no plans to introduce quotas for electric cars for an automobile sector seeking to recover from the Volkswagen diesel scandal, a spokeswoman for the EU executive said.

"Generally speaking, the Commission is looking into ways to promote use of low carbon energy and transport, but none of them includes quotas for electric cars," the spokeswoman told reporters.

"We do not discriminate between different technologies."

The Commission was reacting to a report in German newspaper Handelsblatt that cited EU sources as saying the European Commission wanted to accelerate the retreat from combustion engines by setting a quota for low emission cars such as electric cars from 2025.

(Reporting by Gabriela Bacynska; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

© Thomson Reuters 2017


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

Latest Cars

BUY USED CAR

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Popular Car Models

Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
₹ 17.48 - 24.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 10.48 - 18.1 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.13 - 11.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.72 - 9.47 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.89 - 4.89 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.22 - 8.38 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.72 - 4.09 Lakh *
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun Redi GO
₹ 2.63 - 4.05 Lakh *
Select your City
or select from popular cities