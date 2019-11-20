New Cars and Bikes in India

European Car Sales Up 8.6 Per Cent In October, Driven By VW Rebound - ACEA

Passenger car registrations in Europe rose 8.6 per cent in October, to their highest level since 2009, driven by robust demand in Germany and France and a rebound in demand for Volkswagen which posted a 29 per cent gain.

Passenger car registrations in Europe rose 8.6 per cent in October, to their highest level since 2009, driven by robust demand in Germany and France and a rebound in demand for Volkswagen which posted a 29 per cent gain. Registrations rose to 1.214 million cars in the countries of the European Union and the European Free Trade Agreement (EFTA), statistics published by the European Auto industry association ACEA on Tuesday showed.

In the year-earlier period, registrations were depressed as carmakers struggled to certify new vehicles to meet the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP).

Volkswagen, which is also preparing to launch a new version of its Golf, is whittling down inventories of the old model, helping the German brand to outsell Renault, which posted a 15.8 per cent gain and Hyundai which saw sales rise 13.4 per cent.

A 12.7 per cent overall rise in Germany and an 8.7 per cent increase in France helped to outweigh a 6.7 per cent drop in registrations in Britain, ACEA statistics showed.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

