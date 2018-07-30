Essel Infraprojects has launched electric vehicle charging and battery swapping infrastructure under the Essel Green Mobility Limited in Lucknow. Under the project, EIL is going to invest Rs 1750 crore in phased manner with the launch of 250 charging stations, 1000 battery swapping stations in 20 cities of Uttar Pradesh. EIL project will kick-start the EV Ecosystem in effective manner as EIL will also invest in simultaneous deployment of 25000 e rickshaws which will generate 50,000 jobs in the state.

It will reduce the cost of battery charging and would help to bring at par with CNG or any other alternative fuel. Also, it will provide Battery Swapping options at every 2 sq. kms which will be supported by digital APP to enable drivers locate the nearby swapping station. The battery can be swapped in 2-3 minutes increasing vehicle productivity for plying.

Advertisement

The operations will start from Ghaziabad and would cover other cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Noida, Meerut, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Allahabad etc.

Subhash Chandra, Chairman, Essel Group said "With the launch of this initiative, we have enhanced our association with the state and look forward to doing our bit in the government's vision of clean mobility. The launch of EVs in holistic manner will augment the state's transport infrastructure and also create job opportunities."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.