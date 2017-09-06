Escorts Unveil New Tractor Series In India And An Electric Tractor Concept

Escorts India has unveiled a new range of tractors which has been named as New Escorts Tractor Series or NETS. These are basically a set of three compact tractor concepts whose purpose will be mainly to work in orchards or vineyards. Escorts unveiled the country's first electric and hydrostatic tractor concept along with a regular compact tractor with an internal combustion engine. The mechanical compact tractor will go on sale in India in the first quarter of 2018 while the hydrostatic tractor concept will go on sale in the second quarter of 2018. The electric compact tractor concept is still in a nascent stage of development and the production version of the same will be unveiled in a year or a year and a half.

(Escorts Chairman Rajan Nanda and MD Nikhil Nanda with the e-tractor)

Escorts has invested close to ₹ 20-30 crore in the development of these compact tractors. The company will also be exporting these tractors to other markets as well. These compact tractors will have a power output in the range of 22 bhp to 30 bhp. These small tractors will be capable of performing multiple duties. They will have a four-wheel drive system along with brakes on all four wheels as well (tractors usually have brakes only on the rear wheels).

(Escorts new range of tractors)

Nikhil Nanda, Managing Director, Escorts Ltd, said, "Escorts is extremely proud to launch Electric tractor concept displaying our frugal engineering to offer India's best to the world. Continuing with our massive transformative purpose of contributing to global food requirement we will enable farmers globally to produce more with mechanised farming products and solutions. The New Escorts Tractor Series (NETS) launch will create all together a new user experience in comfort and precision farming globally."

Apart from these, the company also introduced bigger tractors with a power output of 90 bhp, under the Farmtrac and Powertrac range. These tractors are compliant with tier 4 emission norms, which enable these tractors to be sold in US, Europe, Latin America, Africa and so on.

