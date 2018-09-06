New Cars and Bikes in India

Escorts Group Unveils India's First Autonomous Tractor Concept

Escorts Limited, announced its autonomous farming solution with the launch of India's first autonomous concept tractor at the Exclusive 2018 here in Delhi. The details of the autonomous concept tractor will be revealed later

  • Escorts has collaborated with seven technology giants
  • Last year Escorts unveiled the first electric compact tractor concept
India's leading engineering conglomerate, Escorts Limited, announced its autonomous farming solution with the launch of India's first autonomous concept tractor at the Exclusive 2018 here in Delhi. Escorts has collaborated with seven technology giants namely- Microsoft, Reliance Jio, Trimble, Samvardhana Motherson Group, WABCO, Bosch and AVL. According to the company, the partnership between the technology giants will help the company to develop a range of farm machines with electric transmission, autonomous applications, remote vehicle management, data-based soil and crop management, and sensor-based guided farm applications. The details of the autonomous concept tractor will be revealed later

Escorts has collaborated with seven technology giants to develop the autonomous tractor

Nikhil Nanda, Chairman and MD, Escorts Ltd, said, "Last year we launched world's first electric compact tractor concept and this year we have pioneered autonomous farming solutions platform in association with seven strategic technology tie-ups which will transform agricultural practices for better returns to farmers. Escort is proud to have collaborated with the tech giants to co-create technologies for autonomous agriculture and smart infrastructure."

According to the company, the Indian agriculture and farming practices require extensive mechanisation and precision based agro solutions for maximum output. For this reason, Escorts has collaborated with AVL for electric transmission technology, with Trimble for sensors, control, water level management system and autonomous e-steering. With Samwardhana Matherson Group for smart interface Cabins & Care Plus, with WABCO for vehicle controls and automation technology, with Microsoft for its cloud and AI technology enabling precision agriculture capabilities. Reliance Jio will help to enhance farm machinery life cycle with a network platform by providing service and spare parts across the country.

Along with the autonomous tractor concept, Escorts LTD also announced agriculture shared services and solutions platform with 'Escorts Crop Solution', that will offer end-to-end, state-of-the-art equipment for paddy farming under the pay-per-use rental model. The TRAXI service will aggregate farm equipment owners to rent out their equipment to small and marginal farmers. The other solution is 'Smart Parts', which will offer genuine parts and customised agro information and 'Farm Power', that will provide advanced implements and equipment for efficient and productive farming. The company also showcased its high-end cranes under its newly announced joint venture with Tadano. It's also launched high-end locomotive brake electronic solutions, making Escorts the first Indian company to do so.

