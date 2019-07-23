Ertiga-Based Maruti Suzuki XL6 Crossover Spied, To Be Sold By Nexa

Images of a near-production Maruti Suzuki XL6 crossover vehicle with minimal camouflage, have surfaced online. Based on the company popular MPV, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the nomenclature suggests this one could be a 6-seater, and comes with new large roof rails and beefy cladding among other exterior styling element that give it that crossover look. Interestingly, the spy photos also reveal a Nexa badging on car's rear windshield, indicating that the upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be sold via Maruti's premium dealerships network.

Visually, the soon-to-be-launched, Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes with an all-new face, more in line with the company's European design language. The crossover gets a new hexagonal grille with a chrome slat and the Suzuki logo at the centre. The grille is flanked by a pair of all-new aggressive-looking headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps and indicators. The front bumper gets a couple of muscular lines, a wide central airdam, and thick black cladding that house the new fog lamps and skid plate.

Maruti suzuki XL6 Crossover gets an all-new face with new grille, headlamps, and bumper

The profile and the rear of the new XL6 are largely identical to the Ertiga, featuring similar character lines, alloy wheels floating roof design and those larger, sweptback LED taillamps. However, the updates include new wheel arch and side-body cladding, roof rails, and a new piano black insert between the taillamps. We also get to see the 'XL6' and 'SHVS" (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) badging on the tailgate, along with a new rear bumper and black cladding and silver a skid plate.

Under the hood, we expect the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 to share its powertrains with the Ertiga. Currently, the MPV features the 1.5-litre K15 petrol and the 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel engine, both mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. As of now the Ertiga also comes with the 1.3-litre diesel engine with SHVS tech, however, considering Maruti plans to phase out the engine by year-end, the Fiat-sourced motor might not be offered with the XL6 crossover. The engines, especially the petrol motor, could by Bharat Stage VI (BS6) compliant, right from the time of the launch.

Source: GaadiWaadi 1 & 2

