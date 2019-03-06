New Cars and Bikes in India

Erik Buell Is Resurrected With Fuell Electric Bikes

Fuell is a new company founded by Erik Buell with two new partners, and the first two electric two-wheelers have been announced - the Flow and Fluid.

View Photos
Two new electric two-wheelers have been announced by Fuell, a new company headed by Erik Buell

Highlights

  • Flow and Fluid are two models announced under the new company
  • Fuell is a new venture of Erik Buell together with two partners
  • Both the electric bikes will be launched in the US first

The Erik Buell name seems to have been resurrected, and this time in electric form. Last year, news of Erik Buell's latest venture into the electric bike space had emerged, with two more partners - Francois-Xavier Terry, head of New York-based Vanguard Motorcycles and Frederic Vasseur, founder of Spark Racing Technology. And images of the first two products from the new venture (to be called Fuell) have emerged, with an electric motorcycle called the Flow and another electric bicycle called the Fluid. Both these bikes will be launched first in the US, sometime later in 2019.

Also Read: Erik Buell Enters Electric Bike Segment With New Venture

dp46i2u4

The Fuell Flow features a hub-mounted electric motor

Fuell's electric motorcycle is called the Flow, and features a hub-mounted electric motor and side-mounted rear shock. According to Fuell, such a configuration eliminates the need for a chain or secondary belt and the subsequent power loss associated with it. The Flow will be available in two variants - one with 11kW (around 15 bhp) and the other with 35kW (around 47 bhp) on tap. The hub mounted motor allows for an internal storage compartment boasting of nearly 60 litres of storage. The Flow also offers smartphone connectivity and charging time is said to be less than 30 minutes on a public charger with a range of 200 km. The Flow will be sold in the US with a price tag of $10,995 (around ₹ 77 lakh).

ua12puj

The Fluid is an electric bicycle with a claimed range of 200 km on a single charge

Along with the Flow will be an electric bicycle called the Fluid, which is expected to be launched later this year with a price of around $3295 (around ₹ 2.3 lakh). The Fluid has two onboard swappable batteries, which helps it achieve a range of 200 km. The Fluid has a claimed charging time of 30 minutes and will be available in two versions - one with a top speed of 32 kmph, and the other with a claimed top speed of 45 kmph.

0 Comments

Erik Buell was a former engineer with Harley-Davidson and founded his own motorcycle company Buell in 1983. Buell Motorcycles in turn was taken over by Harley-Davidson, first which acquired a controlling stake in 1993, and full ownership in 2003. By 2009, Buell Motorcycles ceased to exist, but Erik Buell went on to establish Erik Buell Racing, which also shut shop in 2017. Erik Buell Racing had an India connection with Hero MotoCorp acquiring 49.2 per cent stake in 2013, but despite a few acclaimed superbikes, EBR also shut shop for good with the company's assets liquidated. The latest venture into the electric two-wheeler space with Erik Buell's name will be interesting to see how it unfolds with the Fuell name.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Fuell Fuell electric two-wheelers Erik Buell Erik Buell electric motorcycle

Latest News

Erik Buell Is Resurrected With Fuell Electric Bikes
Erik Buell Is Resurrected With Fuell Electric Bikes
Olectra-BYD Deploys 40 Electric Buses In Hyderabad; Now Has Over 100 e-Buses In India
Olectra-BYD Deploys 40 Electric Buses In Hyderabad; Now Has Over 100 e-Buses In India
2019 Geneva: Bugatti La Voiture Noire Is The Most Expensive New Car Sold
2019 Geneva: Bugatti La Voiture Noire Is The Most Expensive New Car Sold
Geneva 2019: Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed
Geneva 2019: Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed
Tata Motors Partners With Wise Travel India To Supply Tigor EVs In Delhi
Tata Motors Partners With Wise Travel India To Supply Tigor EVs In Delhi
2020 Hyundai Sonata Revealed Ahead Of Public Debut At NY Auto Show
2020 Hyundai Sonata Revealed Ahead Of Public Debut At NY Auto Show
Delhi Gets First Automated Driving Test Centre; To Be Maintained By Maruti Suzuki India
Delhi Gets First Automated Driving Test Centre; To Be Maintained By Maruti Suzuki India
Avan Motors To Launch Range Of New Electric Scooters
Avan Motors To Launch Range Of New Electric Scooters
2019 Geneva: Volkswagen I.D. Buggy Concept Revealed
2019 Geneva: Volkswagen I.D. Buggy Concept Revealed
Carlos Ghosn Set to Be Released on Bail After Prosecutors' Appeal Fails
Carlos Ghosn Set to Be Released on Bail After Prosecutors' Appeal Fails
Sergio Marchionne Declared World Car Person Of The Year
Sergio Marchionne Declared World Car Person Of The Year
2019 World Car Awards: Hyundai Santro, Suzuki Jimny Make It To The Top Three Finalists List
2019 World Car Awards: Hyundai Santro, Suzuki Jimny Make It To The Top Three Finalists List
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG Variant Launched; Prices Start At 4.84 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG Variant Launched; Prices Start At 4.84 Lakh
2019 Geneva: Aston Martin Lagonda All-Terrain Revealed
2019 Geneva: Aston Martin Lagonda All-Terrain Revealed
Geneva 2019: Audi Q4 e-Tron Concept Makes Public Debut
Geneva 2019: Audi Q4 e-Tron Concept Makes Public Debut

Latest Cars

8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW X4

BMW X4

₹ 71.75 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.64 - 6.33 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.04 - 10.55 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities