EPCA Proposes Ban On All Non-CNG Vehicles In Delhi To Check Pollution

Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) on Monday has notified that it may impose a complete ban on the use of non-CNG private as well as commercial vehicles in the Delhi-NCR region if the air quality continues to deteriorate. EPCA Chairman Bhure Lal, in a letter to chief secretary of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh said, "The vehicle sticker has not been implemented and without this it is not possible to distinguish between diesel and other fuelled vehicles." This is the second time Lal has raised the issue of pollution by vehicles.

Last month, Lal has proposed had proposed banning all private vehicles all private vehicles but this time he has only taken a firm stand on the all the noon-CNG vehicles. "If the current situation continues further and the air quality remains adversely impacted falling under the 'very poor' category, then according there is no other option but to direct for a complete stop on the use of private and commercial vehicles. Only those vehicles that drive using a CNG fuel will be allowed so that pollution level can be checked," Added Lal.

"However, CNG vehicles have stickers and also it is understood that all public transport vehicles are fuelled by CNG. In this situation, these vehicles will be available for movement," he further added.

The comments came amid deteriorating air quality in the national capital which is battling alarming levels of pollution due to local emissions land regional factors. At present, Delhi's air quality is oscillating between very poor and severe category.



