New Cars and Bikes in India

EPCA Proposes Ban On All Non-CNG Vehicles In Delhi To Check Pollution

EPCA will impose a complete ban on the use of non-CNG private as well as commercial vehicles

View Photos

Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) on Monday has notified that it may impose a complete ban on the use of non-CNG private as well as commercial vehicles in the Delhi-NCR region if the air quality continues to deteriorate. EPCA Chairman Bhure Lal, in a letter to chief secretary of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh said, "The vehicle sticker has not been implemented and without this it is not possible to distinguish between diesel and other fuelled vehicles." This is the second time Lal has raised the issue of pollution by vehicles. 

Last month, Lal has proposed had proposed banning all private vehicles all private vehicles but this time he has only taken a firm stand on the all the noon-CNG vehicles. "If the current situation continues further and the air quality remains adversely impacted falling under the 'very poor' category, then according there is no other option but to direct for a complete stop on the use of private and commercial vehicles. Only those vehicles that drive using a CNG fuel will be allowed so that pollution level can be checked," Added Lal.

0 Comments

"However, CNG vehicles have stickers and also it is understood that all public transport vehicles are fuelled by CNG. In this situation, these vehicles will be available for movement," he further added.
The comments came amid deteriorating air quality in the national capital which is battling alarming levels of pollution due to local emissions land regional factors. At present, Delhi's air quality is oscillating between very poor and severe category.
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
EPCA Delhi-NCR Delhi pollution 2018 Air quality vehicle ban Private Vehicles VE Commercial Vehicles CNG vehicles Non-CNG Vehicles

Latest News

EPCA Proposes Ban On All Non-CNG Vehicles In Delhi To Check Pollution
EPCA Proposes Ban On All Non-CNG Vehicles In Delhi To Check Pollution
Greater Paris To Ban Old Diesel Cars From 2019
Greater Paris To Ban Old Diesel Cars From 2019
2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan Teased Again Ahead Of Debut This Month
2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan Teased Again Ahead Of Debut This Month
Volkswagen Could Build Up To 50 Million Electric Cars
Volkswagen Could Build Up To 50 Million Electric Cars
Royal Enfield Revenue Grows To Over Rs. 2,400 Crore In Q2
Royal Enfield Revenue Grows To Over Rs. 2,400 Crore In Q2
Jawa 300 Motorcycle Exhaust Note Teased Ahead Of Unveil
Jawa 300 Motorcycle Exhaust Note Teased Ahead Of Unveil
Hyundai Verna Gets New 1.4 Diesel Engine And Two New Automatic Variants
Hyundai Verna Gets New 1.4 Diesel Engine And Two New Automatic Variants
Government Plans To Set-Up EV Charging Panels At Fuel Stations
Government Plans To Set-Up EV Charging Panels At Fuel Stations
Honda To Launch An Electric Vehicle In India by 2023-2024
Honda To Launch An Electric Vehicle In India by 2023-2024
Mahindra Scorpio S9 Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh
Mahindra Scorpio S9 Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh
Best 125 cc Scooters In India
Best 125 cc Scooters In India
Top Fuel-Efficient Cars Under Rs. 5 Lakh
Top Fuel-Efficient Cars Under Rs. 5 Lakh
6 Most Fuel Efficient Cars With AMT Under Rs. 10 Lakh
6 Most Fuel Efficient Cars With AMT Under Rs. 10 Lakh
10 Fuel Efficient Bikes In India
10 Fuel Efficient Bikes In India
F-Type Rally Cars Celebrate 70 Years Of Jaguar Sports Cars
F-Type Rally Cars Celebrate 70 Years Of Jaguar Sports Cars

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

₹ 5.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Datsun Go+

Datsun Go+

₹ 4.17 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
View More
x
Jawa 300 Motorcycle Exhaust Note Teased Ahead Of Unveil
Jawa 300 Motorcycle Exhaust Note Teased Ahead Of Unveil
Mahindra Scorpio S9 Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh
Mahindra Scorpio S9 Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh
Best 125 cc Scooters In India
Best 125 cc Scooters In India
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities