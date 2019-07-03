Environment Ministry Acquires Electric Cars For Official Use To Combat Air Pollution

5 electric cars have been acquired on a trial basis out of which 3 have been allotted to officials

The Environment Ministry on Tuesday acquired electric cars for official use, a move aimed at reducing air pollution.

According to ministry sources, five electric cars have been acquired on a trial basis out of which three have been allotted to ministry officials.

@moefcc acquires Electric Cars for official duty thereby utilising in-house charging facilities and setting an example in pollution free commutes.

Tweeting a picture of the electric car, the ministry said, "@moefcc acquires Electric Cars for official duty thereby utilising in-house charging facilities and setting an example in pollution free commutes."

Sources said, "The three vehicles have been allotted to officials in the rank of joint secretary, inspector general and director general. The cars were acquired on Monday evening.

