Energica Wins And Sets New Record At Laguna Seca Event

Energica Motor Company, the Italian manufacturer of high-performing electric motorcycles has completed a first-place finish, and in the process, set a new track record in the Production Bike Class. The street-legal sportbike Energica Ego, piloted by Energica Service Manager Chris Paz, won first place by setting a new lap record of 1:48:759 at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in the US. The REFUEL EV event is one of the few opportunities in the world to see electric vehicles competing at the challenging, internationally-renowned race course.

"I'm not a professional racer, and without question, in the right hands this Ego could easily break this new record all over again. I can hardly wait until next year," said Chris Paz.

The REFUEL EV is open to racing professionals but also to EV enthusiasts at large, and has been growing steadily since the event's inception in 2001. REFUEL is a Time Trial competition where competitors have one chance to set a lap time at the Laguna Seca circuit. In February 2018, Dorna announced that Energica will be the single manufacturer for the electric racebike of the MotoE World Cup which will take place from 2019.

"The Ego is already our most powerful and bestselling bike. And this new result in California is another confirmation that Dorna has made the right choice in selecting the Energica Ego as the base for the electric racebike for MotoE World Cup," said Livia Cevolini, CEO, Energica Motor Company, S.p.A.

Energica has a history tied with racing. The parent company of Energica, the CRP Group, has been a pioneer in international motorsports since 1970. In 2008, the "Energica Project" was born as CRP Racing fielded their electric race motorcycle, the eCRP 1.2 which won the European Champion title TTXGP in 2010.

