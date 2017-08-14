Energica To Debut New Electric Motorcycle

Italian electric motorcycle manufacturer Energica has confirmed a new model for 2018. The new motorcycle is likely to be a production-ready model of the Eva EsseEsse9, which was revealed last year as a concept. According to a statement from Energica, the Eva EsseEsse9 is currently undergoing homologation, and will be launched in Europe and the US as a 2018 model. Energica started US operations in 2014, and now the company is slashing prices to keep them more in line with European prices.

"The significant competitive improvement," says Stefano Benatti, US General Manager Energica Motor Company Inc., "is due to improved economies of scale and the operational structure optimisation in the United States."

The new model will be based on the Energica EsseEsse9 Concept

Energica currently produces two electric motorcycles - the Ego and Eva. The Ego makes around 145 bhp and 200 Nm, while the Eva's power is rated at 108 bhp and 180 Nm. The Ego is a full-faired electric sportbike, while the Eva follows a naked street design. The company has now confirmed a third model in its line-up, which is likely to be the production model of the Eva EsseEsse9 concept. The new bike will be modelled on the concept, sort of a modern classic, and unveiled at the EICMA show in November 2017. Additionally, Energica is also looking at setting up shop in Canada as well. The company said that negotiations are in progress, and the homologation procedure is also currently underway for Canada.

Energica has Italian roots, with headquarters in Modena. Energica's parent company, the CRP Group created the first electric motorcycle eCRP in 2010. Currently, Energica operates in Europe and the US, and sells the Ego and Eva models through the company's dealership network.

